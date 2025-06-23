A New Turkish-Mediterranean Bar and Bistro Embraces Fusion on H Street

About Restaurant Openings Around DC A guide to the newest places to eat and drink. More from Restaurant Openings Around DC



Growing up in Istanbul, Mehmet Sukutli worked in his father’s restaurant—it’s where he grew to love flavors like urfa chili and sumac. Eight years ago, he moved to DC and met his wife Malti Chaudhari, who self describes as “the kind of person who travels just to try food.” Together, inspired by their personal histories of immigration and global travel, they decided to open Tiffany’s Bar and Bistro, a Mediterranean and American fusion restaurant. It debuted with a belly dancing performance over the weekend along the H Street corridor.

While Sukulti grew up with Turkish flavors, the menu offers a range of Mediterranean and Middle Eastern flavors. Some of the dishes also have a distinctive American twist—for example, a fried chicken sandwich with harissa and za’atar fries or a kabob melt sandwich seasoned with sumac. “We both are fusion too. Being honest these days, most of the people are fusion,” Chaudhari says. “Today’s generation we’re a blend, we can eat anything, accept anything as long as we like it.”

Creamy whipped hummus comes in classic, red pepper, and avocado variations. Meanwhile, Sukulti, who loves seafood, emphasizes it throughout the menu. Urfa chili shrimp pairs the smoky Turkish chili with garlicky shrimp, and the za’atar grilled calamari is marinated and served with a chimichurri sauce. For dessert: a Dubai chocolate cheesecake with a dark chocolate top, mascarpone filling, and a crunchy kunafa crust.

Cocktails also blend global flavors, such as the “Rose of Petra” which pairs orange, rose, and bourbon. Another cocktail cheekily named “Raki the Casbah” is made with raki, a Turkish anise flavored spirit, watermelon, mint, black pepper, and fresh lime. Sukulti, who grew up in a culture where alcohol is less prominent, also made sure to include a number of non-alcoholic options on the menu like the “Cypress Cooler” blending watermelon, honey, orange blossom, and lemon.

When it comes to design, Chaudhari’s touch shines through. After being unable to find an interior designer who could execute her vision, she says she decided to do the interior design of the bistro herself. Inspired by Mediterranean and cafes and vintage European bistros, Tiffany’s has white and blue wicker chairs and an outdoor dining area with floral arches and string lights. Central to the downstairs dining room is a mural of Istanbul painted by Sukulti and his friends.

With these touches and the accompanying menu, Chaudhari and Sukulti hope to invoke “classic elegance” mixed with a “modern, playful, global” vibe. It’s why they chose the name Tiffany’s as well. While it originates from the Greek name, Theophania, meaning “manifestation of God,” it is also a common American name. “This name kind of makes sense because we are trying to blend cultures,” Chaudhari says. “We wanted to bring something new to H Street that we didn’t find here—blending East Coast culture with the Mediterranean.”