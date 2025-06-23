A Parkour Playground Is Taking Over the National Building Museum

The National Building Museum doesn’t want you to just look at their latest exhibit—they want you to jump, climb, and vault through it. “Momentum Park(our),” which opens on July 3, will invite visitors to learn about and experience Parkour, a sport that involves moving quickly and creatively through physical obstacles, often in an urban environment.

“Momentum Park(our)” will turn the museum’s West Court into a playground. At the immersive installation, visitors can explore four obstacle courses designed for different ages and skill levels, learn about the science of motion, and watch Parkour performances by professional athletes. The museum will also hold workshops for kids and a “sip & flip” happy hour for adults.

One goal of the installation is to celebrate our ability to adapt to and move dynamically through the environment. “This program merges architecture, physicality, and education to spark curiosity, joy, and confidence in everyone who participates,” says Aileen Fuchs, president and executive director of the National Building Museum.

“Momentum Park(our)” was created in collaboration with American Parkour, an organization that aims to make Parkour safe and accessible, including by bringing their Parkour curriculum to DC public schools.

Momentum Park(our)” will run July 3–20. Tickets to the installation are $5 plus the cost of regular museum admission ($7–10).