9 Entertaining Events to Celebrate Fourth of July Around the DC Area

There’s no shortage of places to commemorate this year’s 249th Independence Day. You can watch the grand fireworks show from the National Mall, attend a patriotic parade in downtown DC, or toast to America’s birthday aboard a dinner cruise. Plus, there’s a pre-fireworks show at the Nationals’ baseball game. Here are some of the best ways to celebrate July 4 around DC:

Independence Day with the Nationals

July 3-4 location_on Nationals Park language Website

Get a sneak peak of Independence Day sparkles at Nats Park on July 3. Our home team takes on the Detroit Tigers that day, and fans can catch a postgame fireworks show at the stadium. The next day, the annual holiday baseball matinee will feature free beer and a special tribute to America ($19+).

National Independence Day Parade

July 4 location_on Downtown DC language Website

Don your red, white, and blue, and head to Constitution Avenue for the annual National Independence Day Parade. The patriotic afternoon stroll will take place along Constitution Avenue from 7th Street, NW, to 17th Street, NW. Expect to see parade floats, military units, fife and drum corps, marching bands, and drill teams. To skip the parade crowds, you can catch a virtual replay of the parade (free).

Fourth of July Celebration with the US Navy Concert Band

July 4 location_on Merriweather Park at Symphony Woods language Website

If you’re looking for a pre-fireworks activity, families can listen to a live concert at Merriweather Park at Symphony Woods. Bring a chair or blanket, and stake out a spot on the lawn as the US Navy Concert Band performs on the Chrysalis Stage (free).

July Fourth Backyard Barbecue

July 4 location_on Salamander Washington DC language Website

A grilling station, oyster bar, ice cream, and shareable dips will be served at Salamander Washington DC to commemorate Independence Day. The spirited meal will take place on the hotel’s luxe Grand Lawn overlooking the Washington Marina. The family-friendly evening includes activities for kids, carnival-inspired treats such as cotton candy, and cookie decorating ($203 for adults, $101 for children ages 4 to 10). Or, take a day trip to Salamander’s Middleburg location for an Independence Day buffet and lawn games ($115 for adults, $50 for children ages 3 to 12).

Reading of the Declaration of Independence

July 4 location_on National Archives language Website

Year-round visitors to the National Archives can learn about the Declaration of Independence, of course. But every July fourth, museum-goers get to listen in on a reading of the historic document by founding father reenactors, as well as live music performances. At this year’s celebration, The Crossroads Brass Band and Quantico Marine Band will perform. Also, the entire family can explore the inside of the museum and participate in hands-on activities such as autographing the Declaration of Independence (free).

Organ Recital with the US Army Brass Quintet

July 4 location_on Washington National Cathedral language Website

Here’s an indoor holiday commemoration if you’re looking to escape the summer heat: the Washington National Cathedral presents a musical celebration showcasing the world premiere of Fantasia for brass quintet and organ by David Hurd. You can listen to the melodies of the US Army Band “Pershing’s Own” brass quintet, and timpani and Cathedral organist Edward Hewes in-person or virtual (free).

Fourth of July Dining Cruise

July 4 location_on Wharf language Website

Set sail across the Potomac River from the Wharf aboard one of City Cruises’s boats. Fourth of July cruisers can choose between a late-morning buffet brunch cruise with unlimited mimosas, or an evening cruise serving a three-course plated dinner; both options include live beats by an onboard DJ. If you want dancing and fireworks, we recommend taking the evening cruise for a spectacular view of the fireworks show from inside the boat or from the open-air roof deck ($105+).

A Capitol Fourth Concert

July 4 location_on US Capitol language Website

A lineup of musicians will ring in the country’s birthday with a concert on the West Lawn of the US Capitol. This year’s performers include concert ensembles such as Patrick Lundy and the Ministers of Music, The Choral Arts Society of Washington, and classical conductor Jack Everly. You can attend the music showcase in person, or watch the PBS broadcast (free).

Fireworks on the National Mall

July 4 location_on National Mall language Website

Our favorite Fourth of July celebration returns to light up the National Mall on July 4 at 9:09 PM. Spectators can view a nearly 20-minute fireworks show that launches from both sides of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. We recommend reviewing the National Park Service’s entry point locations to help navigate the usually crowded event (free).

