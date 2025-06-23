PHOTOS: The Most Expensive Homes Sold in Washington in May

10

Where: 1516 28th St NW, Washington, DC 20007

How much: $5.2 million

Listing agents: Hans Wydler and Eliot Jeffers, Compass

Buyer’s agent: Ethan Drath, Washington Fine Properties

This 1890 Georgetown rowhouse boasts three fireplaces, a library, gym, wine closet, and an elevator. The backyard features a Japanese garden with a fish pond and waterfall, as well as a pool.

9

Where: 4709 Dorset Ave, Chevy Chase, MD 20815

How much: $5.395 million

Listing agents: Daniel Heider and Jaclyn Mason, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Buyer’s agent: Cynthia Howar, Washington Fine Properties

This 1902 Chevy Chase house was renovated in 2019 by GTM Architects, Sandy Spring Builders, and Zoë Feldman Design. The living room boasts cathedral ceilings and custom reading nooks, the family room opens onto a heated porch with a double-sided gas fireplace, and the lower level features a wine room and fitness studio. A detached garage includes a guest suite.

8

Where: 7316 Helmsdale Rd, Bethesda, MD 20817

How much: $5.695 million

Listing agent: Yvette Chisholm and Kimberly Reynolds, Long & Foster Real Estate

Buyer’s agent: Karen Barker, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

This five-bedroom, eight-bathroom house, built in 1963, was renovated and expanded in 2023. It features a sauna, a wine-tasting room, a recreation room with a built-in bar, a pool, and a hot tub. A detached accessory unit features a two-level deck, a wood-burning fireplace, office, and an artist’s studio.

7

Where: 8609 Country Club Dr, Bethesda, MD 20817

How much: $5.9 million

Listing agent: Jennifer Chow, RLAH @properties

Buyer’s agent: Gary Berman, Home First Realty

Designed by the architect Glenn Fong, this 15,500-square-foot house boasts eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, as well as a theater, sauna, wine cellar, and recreation area. The fireplaces and doors in the living room and library were sourced from a 500-year-old Loire Valley villa.

6

Where: 2722 O St NW, Washington, DC 20007

How much: $6 million

Listing agent: Nancy Taylor Bubes, Washington Fine Properties

Buyer’s agent: Lenore Rubino, Washington Fine Properties

Renovated by BarnesVanze Architects and Zantzinger, this 1972 Georgetown house features an updated kitchen with marble counters, and a living room on the second level with a balcony, wet bar, and fireplace. French doors open onto a backyard with a heated saltwater pool, fountain, and tiered gardens. Other amenities include custom wine storage and a heated garage.

5

Where: 3300 Nebraska Ave NW, Washington, DC 20016

How much: $6.25 million

Listing agent: Frederick Roth, Washington Fine Properties

Buyer’s agent: William Fastow, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

This gated estate in Spring Valley was once home to the late U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein. The main house sports a two-story great room, a library, and a sunroom with views of the backyard pool. The pool house includes changing rooms, and the carriage house features a greenhouse, three-car garage, and a one-bedroom apartment.

4

Where: 6913 Benjamin St, McLean, VA 22101

How much: $8.5 million

Listing agent: Jennifer Thornett and Micah Corder, Washington Fine Properties

Buyer’s agent: Rick Hartunian, Keller Williams Realty Centre

Newly constructed by Brush Arbor Homes with interior design by Wellhouse & Co., this 11,400-square-foot McLean estate includes multiple libraries, a wine cellar, and a “hearth room” with a fireplace and an 18-foot cathedral ceiling. Outdoor amenities include a 40-foot pool, a spa, and a covered kitchen.

3

Where: 6727 Lucy Ln, McLean, VA 22101

How much: $8.7 million

Listing agent: Jennifer Thornett and Micah Corder, Washington Fine Properties

Buyer’s agent: Wendy Banner and Julia Fortin, Long & Foster Real Estate

Constructed by Artisan Builders in 2020, this McLean estate was once owned by former Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg and has now changed hands again. The house boasts a Lobkovich-designed kitchen, a four-car garage, a golf simulator and theater room, a gym with mirrored walls, a pool with a waterfall, and a pool house.

2

Where: 3005 45th St NW, Washington, DC 20016

How much: $9.6 million

Listing agent: Mark Lowham, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Buyer’s agent: Mark Lowham, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

This 15,000-square-foot house in Wesley House, built in 1927, features a family room with an onyx fireplace, a large dining room suitable for hosting, a home theater, and a playroom and private nanny suite with a full bath. Outdoor amenities include a swimming pool, pergola, multiple terraces, and a detached guest or pool house with an ensuite bedroom and two full baths.

1

Where: 2754 Chain Bridge Rd NW, Washington, DC 20016

How much: $9.995 million

Listing agent: Robert Hryniewicki and Adam Rackliffe, Washington Fine Properties

Buyer’s agent: Ben Roth, Washington Fine Properties

This seven-bedroom, 10-bathroom house was newly built in Kent by a project team that included the Danube Group, M.S. Vicas Interiors, GTM Architects, and CMX Construction. Highlights include a private drive lined with beech trees, a primary suite with a private terrace, elevators that service all four levels, a golf simulation room, and a three-car garage.