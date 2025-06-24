52 Perfect Saturdays Around DC

Contents
- 1. Pour a Glass at a Vineyard
- 2. Bike to Barbecue
- 3. Celebrate Summer Heat
- 4. Drive a Scenic Route
- 5. Whack Golf Balls
- 6. Get on the Water
- 7. Hang in Virginia’s Capital
- 8. Shop and Sip
- 9. Soak In Nature’s Aromatherapy
- 10. Cool Off at a Creek and Creamery
- 11. Make the Most of a Rainy Day
- 12. Scope Out Stalactites
- 13. Inspire Young Scientists
- 14. Chop It Up
- 15. Eat Your Way Through a Town
- 16. Explore a Mind-Bending Sculpture Garden
- 17. Journey to the Past
- 18. Find Adventure at a Local Park
- 19. Embrace Peaceful Solitude
- 20. Tube a River
- 21. Channel Your Inner Tourist
- 22. Dip in a Warm Mineral Spring
- 23. Discover Treasures on a Thrifting Trail
- 24. Have a Pandas-and-Pool Day
- 25. Commune With Horses
- 26. Go on a Kimchi Crawl
- 27. Enjoy Midcentury Modern Marvels
- 28. Check Out Mountain Scenery
- 29. Unwind With a Spa Day
- 30. Browse Modern Art, Indoors and Out
- 31. Make It a Doggie Day Trip
- 32. Take a Train Back in Time
- 33. Pick Berries on a Farm
- 34. Hit a Market and a Matinee
- 35. Pair Japanese Breakfast With Flowers
- 36. Explore a Nautical City
- 37. Engage Your Artsy Side
- 38. Kayak Through a Ship Graveyard
- 39. Look to the Sky
- 40. Hunt for Sea Glass
- 41. Root for the Home Team
- 42. Pet an Alpaca
- 43. Soak in the Fresh Air
- 44. Transport to a Fairytale
- 45. Stroll a Quiet Waterfront Town
- 46. Take In Big Views
- 47. Crack Crabs by the Water
- 48. Get in Touch With Nature
- 49. Indulge in Posh Shopping and Self-Care
- 50. Delight in Flowers and Tea
- 51. Hang Out With Dinosaurs
- 52. Captain a Boat
1. Pour a Glass at a Vineyard
Linden, Va.
Virginia horse country is also known for its wine. Just over an hour’s drive from DC, newcomer Crimson Lane Vineyards opened two years ago, bringing a porch with mountain views and a breezy tasting room where wine pros walk you through tastings. Turn it into a wine tour and jump among Crimson Lane, Linden Vineyards, and Fox Meadow Vineyards, all within a 20-minute path.
2. Bike to Barbecue
Riverdale Park
Bike the Rhode Island Avenue Trolley Trail, a leafy 3.8-mile path that follows the train tracks from Northeast DC to College Park. It’s easy to hop on via routes from Silver Spring, Northeast, Capitol Hill, and Anacostia, and the reward is worth the effort: Take a break at the flagship location of 2Fifty BBQ, the cult-favorite Salvadoran-influenced Texas barbecue spot (think brisket pupusas) in Hyattsville.
3. Celebrate Summer Heat
The Wharf
Washington’s infamous humidity can inspire more than frizzy hair. Bring kids to run through spigots of water at the spray area in 7th Street Park, where the path along the waterfront doubles as a walk and an opportunity to dry off under the sun. Once you start to break a sweat again, step into Southwest Soda Pop Shop for ice-cream floats or banana splits—timeless summer treats.
4. Drive a Scenic Route
Southern Maryland
If cruising with the windows down is your speed, Maryland Route 6 offers twisty roads that just beg for a manual transmission, as well as blink-and-you’ll-miss-them views of the state’s smallest town (Port Tobacco, pop. 5). Grab a seasonal lunch at the Charles in La Plata, then continue on to Bryantown, where you can tour the historic cemetery at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
5. Whack Golf Balls
Laytonsville, Md.
Drive 45 minutes north of DC to Blue Mash Golf Course and play a round on the public 18-hole circuit. After maneuvering water features and woodlands, toast the best shots of the day at Lone Oak Farm, five minutes away. The property is home to a brewery and small-batch distillery, so you can pick your beverage of choice to drink on the expansive lawn.
6. Get on the Water
Edgewater, Md.
For a splurgy excursion, rent a boat and hire a captain at South River Boat Rentals, just south of Annapolis. Cruise, sightsee, or waterski, then grab a bite across the river at Coconut Joe’s, with its dining-side playground. Willing to adventure farther? Cross the bay into Stevensville for a dockside lunch at Libbey’s, then head to Kentmorr Beach Bar & Grill for a piña colada with your toes in the sand.
7. Hang in Virginia’s Capital
Richmond
You could spend an entire weekend exploring the River City, but it’s also a great option for a day trip. Embark on a craft-beer crawl through the brewery neighborhood Scott’s Addition, then bop around the museums. An expansive Frida Kahlo exhibit is on display at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts—the only place in the US you can see it—and the Valentine museum offers a look into Richmond’s history.
8. Shop and Sip
Leesburg
For an antiques-and-vintage destination, make a bee-line to Lucketts Store to scan well-curated wares in a restored general store and home. (Lucketts’ massive spring market takes place May 16 through 18.) Afterward, pop into shops such as Crème de la Crème and 27 South Interiors for more finds. End the day with a taste of the local terroir at Walsh Family Wine or Catoctin Creek Distilling Company.
9. Soak In Nature’s Aromatherapy
Owings, Md.
Wander through row after row of fragrant blooms at Lovemore Lavender Farm, a family-owned property 45 minutes from DC. You can bring your own picnic and set up among the fields of herbs or reserve a spot for a lavender-themed tea in the cozy tearoom. Stop by the gift shop to take home lavender-infused lotion, soap, tea, and honey, all made onsite.
10. Cool Off at a Creek and Creamery
Jarrettsville, Md.
Drive an hour and 40 minutes north of DC to Rocks State Park, where a half-mile hike brings you to the base of Kilgore Falls, one of Maryland’s highest vertical waterfalls. Take a dip in the pool or splash around Deer Creek, a wade-at-your-own-risk river, also in the park. On the way home, stop in Bel Air at Broom’s Bloom Dairy, a cow-to-cone scoop shop on a working farm.
11. Make the Most of a Rainy Day
Brentwood
A stretch of this North-east DC neighborhood offers plenty to do on a dreary weekend. Alamo Drafthouse screens throwback films and cult favorites, plus new releases. You can order a full meal at the movie or pop into the neighboring food hall Bryant Street Market after the show. Once replenished, get active without getting soaked: Down the street, Kraken has pickleball and rollerskating.
12. Scope Out Stalactites
Boonsboro, Md.
Luray Caverns gets most of the geological glory in this area, but there’s another option an hour and 20 minutes from DC with fewer crowds. See spectacular stalactites at Crystal Grottoes Caverns, which has the most cave formations per square inch in the world. Afterward, drop into Turn the Page Bookstore, bestselling author Nora Roberts’s well-curated shop.
13. Inspire Young Scientists
Baltimore
Catch an IMAX show, feel the wind in a tornado simulation, dust off fossils, and fiddle with a Rube Goldberg machine at the Maryland Science Center. Afterward, walk across the harbor—checking out the ships along the way—for a kid-friendly meal at Shake Shack. Head back toward the Science Center and burn a little more energy at Rash Field, an expansive park with a playground and skate rails.
14. Chop It Up
Union Market
If you’re a Food Network obsessive, pick up some fresh expertise at Skillette, a culinary program in La Cosecha market. Chefs at restaurants around DC teach workshops on skills and techniques, sometimes homing in on a specific cuisine or dish. Before sharpening your knives, fuel your kitchen exploits at Yellow, a nearby cafe where lattes and pastry are flavored with Middle Eastern ingredients such as tahini, halva, and sumac.
15. Eat Your Way Through a Town
Sperryville, Va.
This Rappahannock County enclave has a food scene worth the drive. Stock up on sandwiches at the gourmet market Sperryville Corner Store or stop at the new Marketplace Sperryville to scope out stalls run by local vendors. Picnic with your provisions, then hop onto the 1.5-mile Sperryville Trail Network, ending at Pen Druid brewery. Start with wild-fermented beers, then stay for dinner at Sumac, the onsite outdoor kitchen serving hyperlocal fare on weekends.
16. Explore a Mind-Bending Sculpture Garden
Solomons, Md.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center on Maryland’s Western Shore is an al fresco museum with immersive installations, bronze figures, and pieces designed to inspire moments of contemplation. Nature lovers will appreciate the pretty-in-pink azalea collection and vibrant butterfly garden. Indoors is a gallery with rotating exhibits, plus an art lab for petite Picassos. Finish the day with a seafood feast on the deck at Island Hideaway, overlooking a picturesque marina.
17. Journey to the Past
Fredericksburg
Head to the heart of history in a town that predates the American Revolution. Begin by diving into the grisly world of Colonial-era medicine at the Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop Museum in downtown Fredericksburg. Then grab lunch at Foode, in a historic former bank, followed by a pilgrimage to Fredericksburg Battlefield and its visitor-center museum to learn about the town’s pivotal role in the Civil War.
18. Find Adventure at a Local Park
Arlington
An all-activity pass for Upton Hill Regional Park gives you a chance to try a variety of escapades: Sail through the sky on a ropes course, splash around the water park, and putt through the 18-hole mini-golf course, all in a single visit. To fuel up between activities, drive four minutes to the Italian Store for thick subs and pizza.
19. Embrace Peaceful Solitude
Dupont Circle
Claim some “me” time with a solo day of reading and reflection. Peruse the shelves at Kramers bookstore and bring your finds to the cafe, followed by a visit to a relatively quiet art space such as the Phillips Collection or the I&A at Hillyer gallery. The Zen vibe continues with a relaxing flow class at Yoga District, where you can participate in a grounding meditation session.
20. Tube a River
Brunswick, Md.
Drive an hour from DC to southwestern Frederick County and spend a peaceful afternoon tubing an unhurried stretch of the Potomac. The tour group River & Trail Outfitters will greet you at the Brunswick Family Campground with tubes, life vests, a guide, and even a snack. After your float, head into the historic downtown for organic coffee and desserts at Beans in the Belfry, a quirky cafe in a 100-year-old church.
21. Channel Your Inner Tourist
Downtown DC
No matter how long you’ve lived in Washington, it can be fun to recall why tourists flock here. Bounce around the museums on the National Mall, stopping at the pizza-and-natural-wine kiosk Bar Americano, between the Air & Space Museum and the National Gallery of Art. For a fresh perspective on the city, head to the clock tower at the Old Post Office, where you can take in landmarks from above.
22. Dip in a Warm Mineral Spring
Berkeley Springs,W. Va.
George Washington frequented the spa in this quaint West Virginia town next to Cacapon Resort State Park. Start in Cacapon with a hike or drive to the beautiful vista at the observation deck (and snap some photos at the “Almost Heaven” swing), then head to Berkeley Springs State Park to hang out in the Roman Bath, where mineral water flows at a toasty 102 degrees.
23. Discover Treasures on a Thrifting Trail
Northwest DC
Is there a better thrill for vintage hunters than unearthing a hidden gem? Peruse secondhand designer clothes at the 14th Street shop Current Boutique, then walk to Dupont and scope out the offerings at Secondi. Pause for Ecuadorian coffee at the cafe Soleluna in Adams Morgan before looping up to the Mount Pleasant shop Frugalista and the racks at Rosario’s Thrift Store. The path is just over three miles.
24. Have a Pandas-and-Pool Day
Woodley Park
Have you met giant pandas Bao Li and Qing Bao yet? Bring the kids to the National Zoo to greet the playful bears and other animals, then grab a diner-inspired brunch at Open City. The Omni Shoreham hotel is a block away from the restaurant, and you don’t need to check in to swan around the pool: Get a day pass on the web platform Resort Pass.
25. Commune With Horses
Middleburg
Become a horse whisperer in less than two hours at Salamander Resort, where a unique program teaches you to intuit equine behavior and communicate with body language. Put your skills to the test during a peaceful ride through 25 wooded acres. Then keep the hunt-country spirit going at Red Fox Inn & Tavern, a stately restaurant that’s been welcoming the equestrian set, including Jackie O, for decades.
26. Go on a Kimchi Crawl
Ellicott City
The little sibling of Annandale’s well-established Korean enclave, Ellicott City was officially declared “Maryland’s Koreatown” in 2021. Make a day of eating Korean-Chinese noodles at Han Joong Kwan, rice cakes and shaved ice at Siroo Juk Story, and barbecue with a smorgasbord of banchan side dishes at the venerable Shin Chon. Need a break between bites? Walk around old Ellicott City’s historic main street or stroll along the Patapsco River.
27. Enjoy Midcentury Modern Marvels
Alexandria
Start the morning with an architectural tour of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Usonian-style Pope-Leighey House before ducking into Old Town for a quick lunch at French bistro Josephine or Vietnamese spot Caphe Bánh Mì. Continue checking out retro residences during an afternoon stroll through Hollin Hills, a neighborhood with more than 450 stunning midcentury houses.
28. Check Out Mountain Scenery
Dickerson, Md.
For a hike with plenty of trail options and scenic landscapes, head to Sugarloaf Mountain, an hour’s drive from DC. After climbing to the top—we recommend the five-mile blue trail that starts in the West View parking lot—you can refuel at nearby Comus Restaurant & Beer Garden. The dining room and dog-friendly beer garden, run by veteran DC restaurateurs, serve sandwiches and frozen mojitos with mountain views.
29. Unwind With a Spa Day
Alexandria
Stressed out? Escape to a day spa for a break. Balian Springs offers passes for access to eight saunas, an aquatic lounge, hydrotherapy pools, and a Hinoki bath. While you can spend hours exploring the Epcot of spas, up the relaxation and book a treatment for an additional cost. Emerge from the spa’s palm trees and reintroduce yourself to reality with an easy smoothie run 15 minutes away at South Block.
30. Browse Modern Art, Indoors and Out
Potomac
You can easily spend a day exploring Glenstone, the sprawling sculpture park and private art museum spread across 300 idyllic acres. Take a pause from the outdoor works and the minimalist indoor galleries for lunch at Glenstone’s serene cafe. End your outing 15 minutes away at the beer garden of Old Angler’s Inn, where you can enjoy live music and a drink under the dreamy string lights.
31. Make It a Doggie Day Trip
Anne Arundel County
For aquatic pets, the dog days of summer are an opportunity for cooling adventures. Perhaps that’s a dip at Quiet Waters Park, where a designated beach is full of pups playing fetch. Or literally dog-paddle at Whoof on the Wharf, where canines can climb aboard paddleboards, kayaks, or canoes. Furry first mates get their own life jackets—and yes, it really is that cute.
32. Take a Train Back in Time
Harpers Ferry, W. Va.
Head to West Virginia to ride on the original stretch of the B&O Railroad at the Toy Train Museum and Joy Line Railroad. Train lovers can also steer a vintage handcar along a track and check out antique miniatures, all predating 1938. Lean into the throwback theme and load up on old-fashioned sweets from the 1500s to the 1950s at historic True Treats Candy downtown.
33. Pick Berries on a Farm
Germantown
Part working farm, part agritainment complex, Butler’s Orchard offers pick-your-own berries from mid-May through October. Strawberries arrive first, followed by flushes of black raspberries, blueberries, and blackberries. Peckish after picking? The onsite Farmer’s Porch Kitchen serves up pizza, hot dogs, sandwiches, and worth-the-drive apple-cider doughnuts. If you’ve got little ones, set aside time for them to zip down the slides and play on pedal tractors in the Farm Park.
34. Hit a Market and a Matinee
Capitol Hill
Weave through the vendors at Eastern Market, pausing in the hall for a pancake brunch at the Market Lunch. You can also check out nearby shops such as Capitol Hill Books, Labyrinth Games & Puzzles, and the quirky goods store Relume. Book tickets for a daytime show at Folger Theatre, making time to explore the recently renovated Shakespeare library, too.
35. Pair Japanese Breakfast With Flowers
Adams Morgan
Every other Saturday, you can book a slot at Perry’s for a special Japanese breakfast—think a tray of grilled fish, a Japanese-style omelet, vegetables in dashi broth, and more small plates. Walk 15 minutes to the nearby shop Plntr, which hosts flower-arranging workshops, sometimes with a mimosa or nonalcoholic drink during the tutorial so you can extend brunch.
36. Explore a Nautical City
Annapolis
Tour the US Naval Academy campus, which overlooks the Chesapeake Bay, before popping into the William Paca House and Garden, home of a signer of the Declaration of Independence. Next, check out shops and galleries before ending the day with seafaring bites such as crab and chili-encrusted oysters during a buzzy happy hour at the Choptank. A rooftop offers pretty views of the harbor. (For more on Annapolis, see page 99.)
37. Engage Your Artsy Side
Northwest DC
Artistic inspiration is abundant in DC, thanks to standout institutions such as the National Gallery of Art, Renwick Gallery, National Museum of Women in the Arts, and more. Swing by your favorite museum—or one you’ve yet to visit—and then pick up a brush of your own for a pottery-painting session at All Fired Up in Cleveland Park.
38. Kayak Through a Ship Graveyard
Nanjemoy, Md.
On the Potomac River south of DC lies the Ghost Fleet of Mallows Bay, a majestic graveyard of approximately 200 World War I–era ships. Paddle past the hulking skeletons of rusted metal and rotting wood, keeping an eye out for wildlife inhabiting this National Marine Sanctuary. After working up an appetite, hit Thai Palace in Waldorf for hot-as-you-can-handle curries and supercharged Thai iced coffees.
39. Look to the Sky
Fairfax County
Aerospace enthusiasts can geek out at the Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center, the National Air and Space Museum’s massive hangar stocked with historic planes, shuttles, and flight simulators. The Taco Bamba near Fair Oaks Mall is an easy dinner stop on the way to Burke Lake Park for your own celestial adventure. The dark, open skyline is ideal for guided stargazing sessions on Saturday nights, complete with telescopes and a campfire for s’mores.
40. Hunt for Sea Glass
Stevensville, Md.
A long, narrow beach at Terrapin Nature Park offers a sweeping view of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge—and a calm waterline, ideal for collecting sea glass. To get there, walk or bike the flat half-mile path from the parking lot. Power your search with breakfast brisket burritos, pulled-pork sandwiches, soft-serve ice cream, and other fare at Texas-inspired Bark Barbecue Cafe in a nearby industrial park.
41. Root for the Home Team
Buzzard Point
Don team colors to cheer on the Washington Spirit as they dribble across the turf at Audi Field. Begin with a made-in-DC beer at the Navy Yard brewery Bluejacket before walking to Buzzard Point. For dinner, the local fried-chicken sandwich shop Roaming Rooster has a food truck at the stadium. Decide between spicy Nashville hot chicken or a savory-sweet sandwich slathered with honey butter.
42. Pet an Alpaca
Lovettsville, Va.
You don’t need to book a ticket to Peru to meet an alpaca. Schedule an hourlong tour at Long Meadows Farm in Loudoun County, where you’ll get to greet the rescue animals, including fluffy alpacas that can be cuddled. Afterward, grab a table at nearby Flying Ace Farm, a brewery that serves brisket, pulled pork, and all the fixings from standout barbecue spot Monk’s BBQ.
43. Soak in the Fresh Air
Vienna
Beautiful weather calls for an unhurried stroll outside. Meander around 95 acres of colorful flowers at Meadowlark Botanical Gardens, stopping at its ornate Korean Bell Garden, the Western Hemisphere’s only bell garden of its type. In the evening, check out a show at Wolf Trap, where you can bring your own food and drink to enjoy before the show or, if you have lawn seats, during.
44. Transport to a Fairytale
Ellicott City
Step into a storybook at Clark’s Elioak Farm, a petting zoo featuring the Enchanted Forest, a space filled with a life-size castle, the Three Bears’ house, and the Old Woman’s shoe. Once you’ve experienced the fairytale fantasy, make a detour at one of the French-Korean bakeries on the drive back—Bon Appetit, Shilla, or Tous les Jours—to stock up on sweet treats.
45. Stroll a Quiet Waterfront Town
Oxford, Md.
Drive to this Eastern Shore hamlet for small-town charm, meandering brick sidewalks and peering over picket fences to gaze at gardens. Take a 20-minute round-trip boat ride on the Oxford-Bellevue Ferry—the country’s oldest operating vessel of its kind—and, once back in Oxford, stop for ice cream in a 19th-century general store at Scottish Highland Creamery, or pair cocktails and oysters with Chesapeake Bay views at Doc’s Sunset Grille.
46. Take In Big Views
Shenandoah
Lace up your hiking shoes and hit the trails in Shenandoah National Park in pursuit of scenic overlooks. Take on the challenge of the 7.4-mile Little Devils Stairs Loop—which will take much of the day—or opt for something shorter, such as the 3.6-mile out-and-back Buzzards Rock trail. Celebrate your hard work with a movie on the big screen at the nostalgic Family Drive-In Theatre in Stephens City.
47. Crack Crabs by the Water
St. Michaels
Is it really summer until you’ve had crabs? Wield a mallet on the waterfront deck of the Crab Claw, where blue-crab steamers are crusted with Old Bay. Steps away, learn about crabbing, oystering, and boating on America’s largest estuary at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum before climbing aboard a boat on the dock out front for a history tour.
48. Get in Touch With Nature
Kenilworth
Northeast DC’s 700-acre Kenilworth Park & Aquatic Gardens encompasses marshlands and more than 45 picturesque ponds dotted with ornamental lilies and lotus flowers. Upward of 250 bird species have been seen at the verdant oasis—find out how many you can spot while hiking or biking the 20 miles of paved trails on the connected Anacostia River Trail. After, dine on fiery mapo tofu and dan-dan noodles at Szechuan powerhouse Panda Gourmet, inside the nearby Days Inn.
49. Indulge in Posh Shopping and Self-Care
Tysons
Retail therapy meets massage therapy, starting with a shopping session at Tysons Corner Center. Once you’ve hauled your bags around, soothe sore muscles at the Ritz-Carlton Spa, Tysons Corner with its Mall Recovery Massage, which pays special attention to legs and feet. Finish the day of pampering with mezze plates and cocktails at the nearby Persian fine-dining spot Joon.
50. Delight in Flowers and Tea
Georgetown
The gardens at Dumbarton Oaks are filled with nooks that burst with lilies, black-eyed Susan, and dogwood during the late-spring and summer months. For even more blooms, the lovely grounds at Tudor Place are convenient. Following your floral escapade, reserve a seat for afternoon tea and tiny pastries at the near-by Four Seasons or Rosewood hotel.
51. Hang Out With Dinosaurs
White Post, Va.
Grab a hot drink and scan the vinyl collection at Hopscotch Coffee & Records in Winchester before walking through Dinosaur Land, which feels like being on the set of a prehistoric-themed B-movie. The kitschy roadside attraction, 75 miles from DC, is home to more than 50 gigantic fiberglass dinosaurs (and King Kong, because why not?) plus an equally cheesy gift shop packed floor to ceiling with every dino-related tchotchke imaginable.
52. Captain a Boat
Navy Yard
GoBoat in Navy Yard has a fleet of small electric vessels you can drive around the Anacostia River, as long as you’re over 21. Hop on deck at golden hour, when the sun reflects softly on the river, and bring your own hors d’oeuvres and aperitifs aboard. Then head to the Salt Line for seafood rolls and views of the sun setting over the water.
This article appears in the May 2025 issue of Washingtonian.