Trump Declares Truce, Democrats Try to Fight Administration With Song, Driver Tells Police His National Mall Joyride Was Just a Joke

Good morning. Staggeringly hot and humid again today with a high around 102 and a heat index of up to 111. An extreme heat warning will be in effect from 11 AM to 9 PM. The overnight “low” will be near 80. In case you need encouragement to seek out ice cream, here are 24 spots to try. The Nats will be in San Diego again this evening, and the Mystics will host the Minnesota Lynx. You can find me on Bluesky, I’m @abeaujon.87 on Signal, and there’s a link to my email address below.

This roundup is available as a morning email newsletter. Sign up here.

I can’t stop listening to:

Orchestre Tout Puissant Marcel Duchamp, “Tout cassé.” This Geneva-based duodecet will bring its hypnotic, delightful grooves to Rhizome this evening.

Take Washingtonian Today with you! I’ve made a playlist on Spotify and on Apple Music of my daily music recommendations this year.

Here’s some administration news you might have blocked out:

Israel-Iran latest: President Trump announced a ceasefire last night, but Israel said this morning it would respond to Iran firing missiles, which Iran denies. (AP) Trump warned Israel against taking action. (WSJ) Trump’s announcement Monday “caught even some of Mr. Trump’s own top administration officials by surprise.” (NYT) One official said Iran would “come back to the negotiating table and discuss their nuclear program on the condition that Israel stops bombing them.” (Washington Post) But wait, you may ask, didn’t the US obliterate its nuclear program? Vice President JD Vance suggested Iran had moved a stockpile of uranium. (Daily Beast) Earlier Monday, Iran attacked a US air base in Qatar but Trump posted on social media that it tipped the administration off beforehand. (Axios) Trump has narrated the conflict on social media and suggested a name for the war. (NYT) He told NBC News last night that he expected the ceasefire to “go forever.” (NBC News)

Court: deport: The US Supreme Court “cleared the way for the Trump administration to swiftly deport foreigners to countries where they have no previous ties.” (Politico) “Monday’s order means the administration can send anyone who is deportable — meaning there is an order of removal in place as to them — anywhere that the government decides it wants to sent them, regardless of the dangers that a person might face if sent there and without any right to challenge that decision.” (Law Dork) In other immigration news, the state of Florida “is building a detention facility for migrants nicknamed ‘Alligator Alcatraz.'” (NYT)

Logging on: The administration said it would end protections for undeveloped areas of national forests, putting around 58 million acres in play. (NYT) The Bill Clinton-era rule “long has chafed Republican lawmakers, especially in the West where national forests sprawl across vast, mountainous terrain and the logging industry has waned.” (AP)

Administration perambulation: A federal judge in Boston blocked a Trump order that would have prevented international students from entering the US on visas sponsored by Harvard. (Harvard Crimson) Wellness influencers have been an on-ramp for young women into the conservative movement. (NYT) Media Matters sued the FTC, saying a federal inquiry into the group is a violation of its First Amendment protections. (Washington Post) A jury ordered David Walls-Kaufman, who struck DC police officer Jeffrey Smith with a baton on January 6, 2021, to pay $500,000 to Smith’s widow. She says the blow led to the officer’s suicide. (NBC News) Republican US Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska floated the possibility of becoming an independent. (Politico) The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is examining reports of erratic driving by Tesla robotaxis. Elon Musk‘s company began to offer driverless service in Austin, Texas, Sunday. (CNBC)

Get out of town and pick some berries, by Daniella Byck

Strawberry season is in the rear view mirror and peach picking is just up the road, but there are other summer fruits ready for the plucking at farms a drive away from DC. Cherries and blueberries are currently the fruit du jour. Head to Westminster, Maryland, to pick sour cherries at Baugher’s Orchard, and stop by the petting zoo to greet the goats, pigs, cows, and other farm animals. Homestead Farm in Poolesville is currently a destination for blueberries, and Larriland Farm in Woodbine, Maryland, has both blueberries and red raspberries for a pick-your-own adventure. Just be aware: Crop availability changes every day depending on the crowds and conditions, so be sure to call in advance to confirm the daily offerings.

Recently on Washingtonian dot com:

• 52 ways to have yourself a perfect Saturday—all within a two-hour drive.

• The Dupont deckover, explained.

• A parkour exhibit will open at the National Building Museum.

• Dianne Feinstein‘s estate was among the most expensive properties sold around here last month.

• Independence Day ideas.

• Tiffany’s Bar and Bistro has opened on H Street, Northeast, offering Mediterranean and American fusion cuisine.

• The region’s best bread.

Local news links:

• Five US senators rented a small room at the Kennedy Center last night where they “staged a gay pride concert” for invited guests as a protest to Trump’s takeover of the arts center. (NYT) Interim director Ric Grenell said he hoped some of the people behind the production would “soon consider performing for all the families, school children, and others from across America who come to the Kennedy Center without imposing on them a political litmus test.” (Kennedy Center/X)

• The man accused of driving on the National Mall Saturday night shouted “I got plenty of gas!” at cops as he circled on the grass and told police his tour of the landmark was “just a joke” and that he didn’t know where the Mall was, prosecutors said. (WUSA9)

• Vandals have damaged Pride exhibits in Freedom Plaza. (Washington Blade)

• Passengers on a northbound Amtrak train were stuck in a tunnel for more than an hour without AC yesterday. (Fox 5 DC)

• House of Representatives staffers can’t have WhatsApp on their work phones. (Axios)

• Inside Fairfax Democrats’ race to replace Gerry Connolly. (Washington Post)

• DC Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the opening of this year’s Marion Barry Summer Youth Employment Program. (WUSA9)

• Harris Teeter will close its stores in South Arlington. (ARLnow) It will also close its store in North Bethesda. (BethesdaToday)

• Residents of Middletown, Virginia, which is near Winchester, reported seeing a dust devil. (WUSA9)

• It was so hot yesterday that the Washington Monument had to close. (NBC4 Washington)

Tuesday’s event picks:

• Mia Sosa will discuss her new novel “When Javi Dumped Mari” with Johanna Burgos at East City Bookshop.

• Pack a picnic and explore Tudor Place’s gardens after hours at this Civic Season event.

See more picks from Briana Thomas, who writes our Things to Do newsletter.

We’re now taking suggestions for this year’s “Most Powerful Women” list. You can nominate someone here. Know someone we should consider for our Tech Titans feature this year? Put their name forward here. Did you miss our 100 Very Best Restaurants List? It’s here.



Join the conversation!