Where to Find Chilled Soups Around DC

Mul Naengmyeon

This Korean classic consists of chewy buckwheat noodles, sliced brisket, cucumber, pickled vegetables, and hard boiled egg in an icy beef broth. It’s typically served with a side of vinegar and spicy mustard. Find versions at Mandu (453 K St., NW), Honey Pig (multiple locations), Meokja Meokja (9619 Fairfax Blvd., Fairfax), and many other Korean restaurants across the area.

Classic Gazpacho

José Andrés is basically the gazpacho king, so Jaleo (480 Seventh St., NW) is our pick for the Spanish staple made here with tomatoes, beets, cucumber, and peppers. On the go? Grab a bottle of gazpacho at Jamón Jamón by Casa Teresa (1850 K St., NW) in the Square food hall downtown. Also don’t miss Green Almond Pantry (3210 Grace St., NW), which is selling both green and red heirloom tomato versions throughout the summer.

Watermelon Gazpacho

Georgetown tavern and cocktail bar the Fountain Inn (1659 Wisconsin Ave., NW) is serving a watermelon gazpacho with Thai chili and cucumber that’s finished with dill oil and sunflower seeds. Best of all: it’s served in a frozen bowl. Meanwhile, nearby cocktail bar L’Annexe (2917 M St., NW) is also serving a watermelon gazpacho with red bell pepper, white onion, and fresh herbs.

Peach Gazpacho

At the chic CityCenterDC Italian restaurant Centrolina (974 Palmer Alley, NW), chef Amy Brandwein is putting her own fruit twist on gazpacho by incorporating peaches, yellow tomato, and English cucumber. The pièce de résistance: a garnish of lemon sorbet.

Strawberry Gazpacho

Union Market’s Minetta Tavern (1287 Fourth St., NE) is running a special made with heirloom tomatoes, strawberries, fresh herbs, and torn croutons.

Cherry Gazpacho

Luxe Spanish restaurant Del Mar (791 Wharf St., SW) is offering a cherry gazpacho on its lunch menu augmented by pistachios, goat cheese, and spring herbs.

Salmorejo

Similar to gazpacho, this chilled Spanish tomato soup gets its creamy texture from bread blended into the mix. Taberna del Alabardero (1776 I St., NW), a longtime fixture of downtown DC, garnishes it with Ibérian ham and hardboiled egg. It also serves a classic Andalusian-style gazpacho drizzled with olive oil.

Vichyssoise

The glam new Occidental (1475 Pennsylvania Ave., NW) serves a fancified rendition of this cold creamy potato and leek soup with caviar. Sister brasserie Le Diplomate (1601 14th St., NW) has its own crème-fraiche-and-chive-accented version.

Cucumber Soup

Georgetown French bistro La Bonne Vache (3265 Prospect St., NW) blends garlic and dill into its cucumber soup, which is topped with crab meat. Petite Cerise in Shaw (1027 7th St., NW) is serving its own version with basil, dill, yogurt, lemon, and Maryland crab.

Pea Soup

Elle in Mount Pleasant (3221 Mt. Pleasant St., NW) is serving a vichyssoise-style minty pea soup with herb puree, chives, ham, and a splash of olive oil. You can also skip the ham for a vegan version. Over in Old Town Alexandria, Vermillion Restaurant & Bar (1120 King St., Alexandria) is offering an English pea soup with Greek yogurt, pine nuts, dill, and pickled Carolina shrimp.

Corn Soup

Arlington French bistro Cafe Colline (4536 Langston Blvd., Arlington) and Georgetown sister restaurant Chez Billy Sud (1039 31st St., NW) are cooling things down with a sweet corn velouté with chow chow, feta, and mint.

Tan Tan Men

Jinya Ramen Bar (multiple locations) is offering a chilled take on this Japanese noodle dish, featuring a sesame-infused chicken soy broth, ground pork, and baby bok choy. It’s topped with shredded leek, sesame seeds, and a drizzle of chili oil.

Apricot Soup

Yerevan Cafe (2204 18th St., NW) in Adams Morgan serves this traditional Armenian soup blending red lentils, sweet apricots, carrots, and onions.

