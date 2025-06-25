Things to Do

If you want to avoid the Fourth of July crowds on the National Mall, local communities and surrounding small towns are offering alternative celebrations. You can still see fireworks and also enjoy live music, parades, and other fun activities.

 

Virginia

Vienna

Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks

location_on 1319 Ross Dr. SW., Vienna

language Website

Catch fireworks ahead of the holiday at this celebration on Wednesday, July 2 in Yeonas Park. Starting at 6 PM, enjoy live music—including a concert for kids—before the big fireworks display. Dine on BBQ, Himalayan dumplings, and more from the concessions stand and local food trucks. Fireworks: 9:30 PM.

Leesburg

Independence Day Celebration

location_on 60 Ida Lee Dr. NW., Leesburg

language Website

The annual Independence Day parade kicks off at 10 AM in Idea Lee Park, making it’s way through historic downtown Leesburg. At 6 PM, return to the park for an evening of live music and summer foods such as ice cream and funnel cake, a fair favorite. Fireworks: 9:30 PM.

 

Manassas

Celebrate America

location_on 9431 West St., Manassas

language Website

Food and craft vendors are taking over downtown Manassas beginning at 3 PM. You can also expect comedy performances, a mime and magic show from Uncle Sam and Lady Liberty, plus kid-friendly rides and games. Once it gets dark, head over to the Manassas Museum lawn for a pyrotechnic show in the sky. Fireworks: 9:15 PM.

 

Herndon

July 4th Celebration at Bready Park

location_on 814 Ferndale Ave., Herndon

language Website

Watch fireworks in Bready Park at the end of this celebration. The event kicks off at 6:30 PM with concerts, games, and face painting ahead of the display. Fireworks: 9:30 PM.

 

Williamsburg

Lights of Freedom

location_on Multiple locations

language Website

Colonial Williamsburg is offering free admission to sites in the Historic Area from 10 AM to 5 PM. For a historical take on the holiday, check out a reading of the Declaration of Independence by “Thomas Jefferson” and a celebration of 18th-century American music. Return at 8 PM for a patriotic sing-along before pyrotechnics above the Governor’s Palace. Fireworks: 9:30 PM.

 

Mount Vernon

An American Celebration

location_on 3200 Mount Vernon Memorial Highway, Mount Vernon

language Website

Looking for an early night? George Washington’s estate puts on a daytime fireworks show over the Potomac River. In addition to the display, former California Governor and actor Arnold Schwarzenegger is leading the annual naturalization ceremony at 10 AM. The schedule also includes performances inspired by 18th-century music and magic. Fireworks:1:00 PM.

 

Maryland

Takoma Park

Parade and Evening Street Party

location_on Multiple locations

language Website

The neighborhood celebrations starts with a parade that meanders around Takoma Park from 10 AM to 12 PM. In the evening, join a street party from 6 PM to 9 PM featuring food trucks, a beer and wine garden, activities for kids, and live entertainment by local musicians. For those sensitive to fireworks, this event does not have pyrotechnics.

 

Rockville

Rockville Independence Day

location_on 1800 Piccard Dr., Rockville

language Website

Head to Mattie J.T. Stepanek Park at 7 PM for live music and food stalls serving tacos, poutine, shaved ice, and more. Join in singing the national anthem before the 20-minute fireworks display. Fireworks: 9:15 PM

 

Germantown

Germantown Glory

location_on 18041 Central Park Circle, Boyds

language Website

Bring your blanket,coolers and lawn chairs to the South Germantown Recreational Park for the Fourth of July. (Alcohol is not allowed, so leave any booze at home.) From 7 PM to 10 PM, there will be food vendors and music, including a concert by the Central City Orchestra. Fireworks: 9:15 PM.

 

Poolesville

4th of July Fireworks

location_on 15598 Hughes Rd, Poolesville

language Website

Beginning at 5 PM, the local the soccer field between Hughes and Sugarland Roads transforms into a rock-and-roll concert venue for a Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute band. Dine on fare from food vendors and join a raffle with a special prize: The winner gets the opportunity to press the button and start the fireworks show. Parking costs $10 per car. Fireworks: 8:30 PM

 

Frederick

Frederick’s 4th of July

location_on 121 N. Bentz Street, Frederick

language Website

In addition to fireworks, this summer party has beer and wine gardens for the adults, rides and activities for kids, and live music across two stages.  Fireworks: 9:00 PM. 

 

Annapolis

Parade and Fireworks

location_on 1 Dock St., Annapolis

language Website

Maryland’s capital city is hosting a parade that begins at 6:30 PM. Get comfy along the waterfront for a fireworks show that launches from a floating barge in the Annapolis harbor. Fireworks: 9:15 PM. 

 

Solomons Island

4th of July Celebration

location_on 14624 S Solomons Island Road, Solomons

language Website

A full day of festivities begin at 10 AM with a flag raising ceremony at Waterman’s Memorial. Afterwards, parades take place on land and water: a children’s bike parade starts pedaling at 11 AM followed by a boat parade at 12 PM. In the evening, relax with live music from 5 PM to 9 PM. Fireworks: 9:15 PM. 

