It’s almost the Fourth of July, which means it’s time to start making a plan for fireworks. The annual fireworks show on the National Mall will start at 9:09 PM and last for nearly 20 minutes, with fireworks launching from both sides of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

To watch the fireworks on the National Mall, spectators have to pass through designated entry points, which will be open from 1 PM to 9 PM. The National Parks Service recommends arriving early and encourages packing picnics and water. However, alcoholic beverages and glass containers are prohibited, so leave those at home. Viewing areas extend from the Vietnam Veterans Memorial to the Thomas Jefferson Memorial and the area around the Washington Monument. (The monument, Lincoln Memorial, and World War II Memorial will be closed.) As usual, the show also brings a bunch of road closures, so we recommend leaving cars at home and opting for Metro. The Smithsonian, L’Enfant Plaza, and Archives stops will all take you near where you need to go.

If you’d like to avoid the National Mall crowds (and the inevitable Metro crush), there are many other places to catch the show.

For clear views in DC, make your way towards the Potomac River and surrounding area. The Georgetown Waterfront, for example, offers green space and dining options for an evening out. For more views on the water, head to Hains Point in East Potomac Park or right across the channel in Southwest Waterfront Park. You can also watch the pyrotechnic display while floating down the river: Rent a kayak from the Key Bridge Boathouse or secure a spot on a City Experiences boat cruise.

Prefer to stay further away? Locations around the city provide additional watching options. The Washington National Cathedral and Meridian Hill Park have open slopes, plus McKinley Technology High School and Cardozo Education Campus offer elevated viewing areas. In Southeast, Anacostia Park is another good option.

If you’re watching across the river in Virginia, the Mount Vernon Trail provides some great lookout points for the fireworks. Gravelly Point and Lady Bird Johnson Park are along the trail, offering prime views. The Netherlands Carillon and the Marine Corps War Memorial are other spots where you can catch the show.