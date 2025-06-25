Your Story About How Pickleball Changed Your Life Could Get You a Game on the National Mall

The fastest-growing sport in America will take center stage in the nation’s capital again this fall. The National Mall of Pickleball, a free, three-day showcase hosted by The Trust for the National Mall, Humana and the Humana Foundation, will return for its third year from September 19-21. Twelve temporary courts will open for game play at 12th Street NW, with views of the Washington Monument and the Capitol.

Previous editions of this event have seen spots fill up within minutes so, this year, there’s a writing contest to enter the Ultimate Pickleball Duo Tournament. Pairs of picklers who wish to participate must submit testimonials of how their go-to social sport has served a purpose in their lives:

“Share a story where pickleball not only challenged your opponent across the court but also enriched your personal growth, relationships, or well-being. Whether it’s through newfound friendships, enhanced physical fitness, or mental resilience, explain how the game has shaped your life story.”

In other words – passionate picklers, pick up your pens before you pick up your paddles.

Eight duos from across the country will win an all-expenses-paid trip to the National Mall of Pickleball and earn the opportunity to play on center court. Submissions are now open and will be accepted through August 15, with winners to be announced in the first week of September. Enter the contest here.

If you don’t make the cut for the tournament, fear not. The weekend also includes on-site pickleball lessons, clinics with pickleball pros, opportunities for walk-on play, and advance court signups.