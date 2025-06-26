4 Must-See Open Houses This Weekend

Escape the heat this weekend at an air-conditioned open house. Our picks: a Capitol Hill rowhouse, a starter house in Silver Spring, a midcentury modern in Alexandria, and a Tudor-style house in Silver Spring with a delightful backstory.

A Capitol Hill Rowhouse

Price: $1.79 million

Where: 111 8th St SE, Washington, DC 20003

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4/3.5

House size: 2,316 sq feet

Listing agents: Joel Nelson, Keller Williams Capital Properties

Open house: Saturday, June 28, 1 PM — 3 PM and Sunday, June 29, 1 PM — 3 PM

Built in 1901, this rowhouse near Eastern Market sports original chestnut woodwork, custom built-ins, and a private patio. The lower level is a legal rental unit with a bedroom, bath, and private entrances.

A Silver Spring House

Price: $619,999

Where: 101 East Hamilton Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20901

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 2/1

House size: 1,238 feet

Listing agents: Edwin Escarraman, Compass

Open house: Saturday, June 28, 11 AM — 1 PM

This 1939 house, located just inside the Beltway, sports an updated interior and a loft on the upper level that could double as an office. Other features include an all-season sunroom with removable windows and a fenced-in backyard with a flagstone patio and meditation pond.

An Alexandria Midcentury Modern

Price: $899,900

Where: 2307 Sherwood Hall Ln, Alexandria, VA 22306

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4/3

House size: 2,064 sq feet

Listing agent: Phil Snedegar, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty

Open house: Saturday, June 28, 1 PM — 3 PM and Sunday, June 29, 1 PM — 3 PM

Vaulted ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, and original hardwood floors are among the highlights of this midcentury-modern house, built in 1959. It comes with a greenhouse and a 650-square-foot detached accessory dwelling unit in the backyard with a loft for sleeping and a wet bar.

A Silver Spring Tudor

Price: $2.4 million

Where: 302 Ellsworth Dr, Silver Spring, MD 20910

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 5/5

House size: 4,372 sq feet

Listing agents: Jamie Coley and Leigh Reed, Long & Foster Real Estate

Open house: Saturday, June 28, 12 PM — 2 PM

Stanley Asrael, now 101 years old, bought this Tudor-style house with his wife, Evelyn, in 1962, and over the years worked with designer Sidney Millman Moore Margolis to reimagine it. They filled the home with contemporary art and furnishings, fabricated by the likes of the Renwick curator Michael Monroe and the woodworker George Nakashima. In recent years, Stanley donated much of his collection to museums, but some of the commissioned pieces convey with the sale, including the stair railings fabricated by a local sculptor, Barton Rubenstein.