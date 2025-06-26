Three Former US Open Tennis Champs Headline Star-Studded DC Open

The District’s largest professional tennis event is returning to the William H.G. Fitzgerald Tennis Center in Rock Creek Park this summer. The Mubadala Citi DC Open—a hard-court tournament that features men’s and women’s players—will run July 19 through 27.

Now entering its 56th year, the DC Open is a key warm-up act for the year’s final tennis major, the US Open in August, and many top players will be in the nation’s capital next month.

Who are the players to watch?

Hyattsville native Frances Tiafoe, a two-time US Open semifinalist still in search of that elusive first major, will be looking to avenge his loss in the semis last year. Fifteen other Americans are also in the mix, including 2024 US Open finalist Taylor Fritz, 22-year-old rising star Ben Shelton, and world No. 3 Jessica Pegula.

Three US Open champions return to the fray this July. They are former men’s world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev, former women’s top seed Naomi Osaka, and Brit Emma Raducanu, who loves playing in front of the “unforgettable fans in this incredible city.” Meanwhile, DC Open 2024 champions Sebastian Korda of Florida and Spain’s Paula Badosa will look to defend their turf. Other previous winners in the field include Nick Kyrgios, Australia’s “bad boy” of tennis, and Gael Monfils, the lovable showman from France.

In a June 26 press release, tournament chairman Mark Ein calls this “the strongest and deepest field” in the event’s history.

What is the history of the DC Open?

The origins of this event date back more than half a century.

Following passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, African-American tennis icon and Virginia native Arthur Ashe envisioned a tournament to be played in a fully accessible and integrated area like a public park so that “Black faces come out and watch the tennis.” One year later, he co-founded the inaugural event—known as the Washington Open—along with US Davis Cup captain Donald Dell and DC native John Harris. The 1969 event is unofficially regarded as the first tournament in the men’s professional tennis tour, the ATP.

In 1986, the tournament switched from clay surfaces to hard courts, making it a suitable prelude to the US Open.

Title sponsors changed hands several times until Citi took over in 2011 and established the first women’s draw. Mubadala Investment Company, a sovereign investor on behalf of the government of Abu Dhabi, became a title co-sponsor in 2018. Under the management of local entrepreneur and philanthropist Mark Ein, the tournament has grown in visibility in recent years.

Past winners of the Rock Creek tournament include Andre Agassi (five times!), Serena Williams (thrice), and Martina Navratilova.

How can I watch?

The qualifying weekend takes place on July 19 and 20. The main draw begins on July 21. The men’s field currently includes 48 singles players and 16 doubles pairings, and the women’s field features 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams, with wild card entrants due to be announced in coming weeks.

You can purchase single-session tickets, a full tournament package, or a VIP package with all-inclusive food and drink. Tickets can be purchased online on the DC Open website or at SeatGeek, or by calling 202-721-9500.

If you can’t make it to the tournament, it’s also streaming live on the Tennis Channel and TC Plus.