Experience elevated city living at 1406 Corcoran St NW #D, a luminous two-bedroom, two-bath residence in the boutique Corcoran Lofts. With soaring 17-foot ceilings and expansive windows flood the open living space with natural light, while crown molding and hardwood floors add refined detail throughout.

Entertain or unwind on your massive private rooftop deck with pergola, offering panoramic views, or enjoy two additional balconies for seamless indoor-outdoor living. The kitchen features quartz countertops, a peninsula island with seating, and Samsung stainless steel appliances—including a French door refrigerator and 5-burner gas range.

Retreat to the primary suite’s spa-like bath with a glass-enclosed shower and separate jetted soaking tub, while both bedrooms offer walk-in closets with custom built-ins. Modern comforts abound, from a smart thermostat to a gas fireplace with a wood mantle and built-in TV niche.

With garage parking and in-unit laundry, this home is a rare blend of style, comfort, and convenience—perfect for those seeking the ultimate Logan sanctuary.

Address:

1406 Corcoran St NW #D

Contact:

Andrew Riguzzi

202.595.5757

andrew@propertydc.com