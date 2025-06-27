Where to Cool off With Frozen Brunch Cocktails Around DC

About Brunch Around DC All our brunch suggestions in one handy location. More from Brunch Around DC



Want to do a little day-drinking but you’re put off by the oppressive summer heat? Check out these brunch-friendly frozen bellinis, daiquiris, margaritas, and more.

Millie’s

location_on4866 Massachusetts Ave., NW languageWebsite

Two frozen cocktails stand out at this Spring Valley hotspot that serves coastal fare inspired by Nantucket and Baja California. There’s frosé—a combination of dry rosé with vodka, strawberry and lemon—and the Riptide, which swirls spiced rum with coconut, pineapple, orange juice, and a dash of nutmeg.

The Smith

location_on901 F St., NW languageWebsite

Try the piña colada at this American-style brasserie in Penn Quarter. Cinnamon, allspice, and citrus spruce up the traditional blend of rum, coconut, and pineapple.

Cafe Fiorello

location_on1001 Pennsylvania Ave., NW languageWebsite

This recently opened DC offshoot of the New York City Italian restaurant serves up a frozen peach bellini. The glass holds a slushy mix of prosecco, white peach puree, lychee, and raspberry, and is garnished with amaranth flowers.

Ilili

location_on100 District Sq., SW languageWebsite

Aperol spritzes: everywhere. Aperol spritz-icles? Not so much. Head to this mod-Lebanese Wharf dining room to try its combo of sparkling wine with an aperol popsicle.

The Salt Line

location_onNavy Yard, Arlington, Bethesda languageWebsite

What’s a frozen cocktail that goes well with seafood? These oyster bars offer up two solid answers. The DC crush melds Absolut vodka, triple sec, and orange with DC Brau’s Orange Crush spiked seltzer, while the frozen Del’s shandy is made with vodka and the lemony Narragansett lager.

Neutral Ground Bar + Kitchen

location_on6641 Old Dominion Dr., McLean languageWebsite

Stop by the Sunday jazz brunch at David Guas’s McLean dining room and sip on the Pink Palm (basically, a frosé) or the Oceans Eleven, a riff on a Moscow mule.

Unconventional Diner

location_on1207 Ninth St., NW languageWebsite

This eclectic Shaw bistro serves daily brunch until late afternoon. Try out its piña colada with caramelized pineapple, or its icy strawberry margarita, which incorporates dragonfruit. Can’t decide? Go for the Miami Vice, which layers them in one glass.

Urban Roast

location_on916 G St., NW languageWebsite

The seasonal drinks menu at this cozy and Instagram-friendly dining room features a frozen mango/hibiscus punch, a tequila cocktail with triple sec, citrus, and blackberry. Or have a go at the frozen passionfruit/jalapeño daiquiri.

Colada Shop

location_onMultiple locations languageWebsite

These Cuban cafes are known for their piña coladas, bolstered with both coconut cream and coconut milk. Or chill out with a frozen daiquiri made with rum, strawberry, lime, and corn-husk syrup. You can double the booze in your drink for $3 more, or make it non-alcoholic.