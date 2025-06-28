Welcome to 1914 35th St NW, an elegantly renovated home walking distance to Georgetown’s finest, but just out of reach of the weekend crowds and traffic. Blending the finest European luxury finishes and ample space, this residence features four and a half beautifully renovated bathrooms, four spacious bedrooms, three private outdoor spaces, garage parking for two cars and an elevator to all 4 levels.

The exquisitely renovated chef’s kitchen features Italian made Scavolini cabinets, Porcelanosa premium counters, and top-of-the line Miele appliances. The breakfast nook, with a built-in banquette, is sure to be a gathering place with a sunny bay window and plenty of natural light. The kitchen seamlessly flows into a formal dining room through the butler’s pantry area with ample storage space. The embassy-sized living room is anchored by a lovely fireplace and floor-to-ceiling Poliform built-ins. The private and beautifully landscaped patio offers a perfect spot to relax. The renovated powder room with luxury fixtures completes the main level.

The home has been meticulously maintained with numerous upgrades to showcase the owner’s commitment to quality. Whether you take the beautiful stairs with a custom skylight above, or the elevator, the exquisite primary suite blends comfort and quality with custom California closets, top to bottom Porcelanosa bathroom, an infra-red sauna, and heated bathroom floors. A whole house water filtration system, newly upgraded electrical panel, smart Nest thermostats and room sensors, security system and recently redone roof are some of the other numerous investments that have been made.

