Summer starts at National Harbor—your waterfront getaway. Make it a day by the water or a night to remember at this all-in-one destination, where fun is for everyone. Take your trip to the next level and have fun all summer long when you visit National Harbor.

Experience the Ultimate Summer Staycation

Make the most of your summer and save when you stay at one of our eight premier hotels. Unlock savings at AC Hotel National Harbor and Gaylord National Resort with their Summer Sunshine Package that includes discounts and special offers at participating local businesses. Or make it a romantic getaway with Westin National Harbor’s Pride and Joy Couples Package with cocktails. Plan either a relaxing or action-packed Harborcation at the ultimate waterfront destination.

Find Family-Friendly Fun & Festivals

Celebrate summer with family-friendly fun at weekly events like Kids Day on the Plaza and Movies on the Potomac. While you’re here, make sure to check out kid-friendly activities like Topgolf, Escapology, and the all-ages show at Bobby McKey’s Dueling Piano Bar. Mark your calendar for special events and summer festivals, including the UniverSoul Circus, starting June 27, and the Water Lantern Festival on August 9 & 10.

Plan a Date Night at the Romantic Waterfront

Spend summer together with a romantic night out at National Harbor. Cuddle up inside a climate-controlled gondola on The Capital Wheel and see breathtaking sunsets from 180 feet above the Potomac. Try something new at Muse PaintBar, Sip & Develop, and Thread & Sole. End the night with drinks at The Flight Deck, the outdoor waterfront lounge beneath The Capital Wheel or Harbor Social, an interactive sports bar. Turn date night into a romantic weekend away at MGM National Harbor and book a visit to the luxurious spa during your stay.

Explore Outdoor Shopping & Al Fresco Dining

Summer flavors and styles are waiting for you in the Waterfront District. Visit specialty shops, like IT’SUGAR and Pepper Palace. Looking for more shopping? Head up the hill to the outlets at Tanger National Harbor. Discover waterfront dining and outdoor patios with stunning views at restaurants like Bond 45 and Rosa Mexicano. Savor the taste of summer with a craft cocktail overlooking the scenic waterfront at Fogo de Chão.

Unlock new summer vibes and find year-round events at NationalHarbor.com.