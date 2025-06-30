28 Things to Do in the DC Area This Week and Weekend

Happy Independence Week, DC!

America turns 249 this weekend. You can celebrate the holiday with fireworks, barbecue fare, and a family-friendly parade at an array of local hotels, museums, and rooftops. To elevate the festivities, superstar Beyoncé giddy-ups into town for her rodeo-style Cowboy Carter concert at Northwest Stadium just in time to mark the Fourth of July.

Best Things to Do This Week and Weekend

June 30–July 6

Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter concert. Wear your best rodeo attire, and tip your bedazzled cowboy hats: Queen Bey returns to Northwest Stadium this week to perform live country melodies from her Grammy-winning album Cowboy Carter. Prepare to experience stadium-wide sing-alongs, mechanical bulls, and a glittering light show (Fri, July 7, $267+, Northwest Stadium). Smithsonian Folklife Festival. This year’s Smithsonian Folklife Festival addresses the theme Youth and the Future of Culture, with exhibitors demonstrating young people’s projects in film, music production, and master crafts. The multi-day showcase features poetry performances, songwriting workshops, skate lessons, and lots more (Tues through July 7, free, National Mall). Fireworks on the National Mall. Our favorite Fourth of July celebration returns to light up the National Mall on Friday at 9:09 PM. Spectators can view a nearly 20-minute fireworks show that launches from both sides of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. We recommend reviewing the National Park Service’s entry point locations to help navigate the usually crowded event (Fri, free, National Mall). National Independence Day Parade. Don your red, white, and blue, and head to Constitution Avenue for the annual National Independence Day Parade. The patriotic afternoon stroll will take place along Constitution Avenue from 7th Street, NW, to 17th Street, NW. Expect to see parade floats, military units, fife and drum corps, marching bands, and drill teams. To skip the parade crowds, you can catch a virtual replay of the parade (Fri, free, Downtown DC). A Capitol Fourth Concert. A lineup of musicians will ring in the country’s 249th birthday with a concert on the West Lawn of the US Capitol. This year’s performers include concert ensembles such as Patrick Lundy and the Ministers of Music, The Choral Arts Society of Washington, and classical conductor Jack Everly. You can attend the music showcase in person, or watch the PBS broadcast (Fri, free, US Capitol)

Want More Things to Do?

Arts and culture:

Time-travel to the 450-year-old city of the ancient Inca Empire with virtual reality at a “Machu Picchu” experience (through September 28, $37, $29.50 for ages 8 to 17, Downtown).

Compete in a game of Beyoncé-themed music bingo at Buddy’s DC (Wed, $17, Columbia Heights).

Lost City Books’ Summer Salon hosts an evening of live literature readings from four authors at the Line DC hotel (Wed, free, Adams Morgan).

World Cup winners and podcast hosts Sam Mewis and Becky Sauerbrunn discuss women’s soccer with special sports guests at Howard Theatre (Mon, $87, Shaw).

Video artwork The Last Post by Shahzia Sikander examines British colonialism in Asia (opens Thurs, free, Smithsonian American Art Museum).

The National Building Museum’s Great Hall transforms into an immersive parkour installation this month (Thurs- through July 20, $5 parkour ticket, $10 museum admission, $7 museum admission for ages 3-17 and 60+, Penn Quarter).

Shop a farmer’s market, browse vendors, and listen to music at West Porch Fridays (every Fri through September 26, free, Union Station).

Community and heritage:

Bring a chair or blanket, and stake out a spot on the lawn as the US Navy Concert Band performs on the Chrysalis Stage (Fri, free, Columbia).

Museum-goers get to listen in on a reading of the Declaration of Independence by founding father reenactors, as well as live music performances at the National Archives (Fri, free, Downtown).

Theater and shows:

Studio Theatre presents Wipeout—a comedy about surfing and friendship (through July 27, $42+, Logan Circle).

Circus, theater, and dance retell the story of Romeo and Juliet in Shakespeare Theatre Company’s Duel Reality (Tues through July 20, $39+, Penn Quarter)

You’ve Got A Friend: Women Pop Songwriters showcases the hits of Carole King, Joni Mitchell, Adele, and more music stars at Signature Theatre (Wed through July 13, $51, Arlington).

Music and concerts:

Listen to a fresh lineup of DC rap and rock musicians at Songbyrd to help raise funds for affordable housing co-op Baldwin House (Mon, $15+, Union Market).

Music trio Folk Music plays live at Rhizome DC (Tues, $15+, Takoma Park).

The Washington National Cathedral presents a musical celebration showcasing the world premiere of Fantasia for brass quintet and organ by David Hurd (Fri, free, Northwest DC, virtual).

Put on your cowboy hat and boots and head to Fourth at The Wharf for a country music concert (Fri, free, Wharf).

Tickets are selling fast to see folk duo The Milk Carton Kids perform live at The Birchmere Music Hall (Sun, $45, Alexandria).

Party in all white atop Arlo’s stylish rooftop with a DJ and skyline views (Sun, $22+, Downtown)

Bites and beverages:

Red, white, and boom is the theme of Good Fortune’s firework viewing party complete with a DJ, barbecue station, and cocktails (Fri, $161, Alexandria).

Take in the sights and sounds of the District while savoring Japanese-inspired bites this Fourth of July at Moonraker (Fri, $200, Wharf).

History and summer come together at the Willard’s Annual Independence Day BBQ & Block Party for all ages. Guests can cool down with ice pops and view the evening fireworks (Fri, free entry, Downtown).

Things to do with kids:

Get a sneak peak of Independence Day sparkles at Nats Park on Thursday. Then, attend the annual holiday Nationals baseball matinee on the Fourth of July (Thurs-Fri, $19+, Nationals Park).

Putt through American landmarks and sites this week at mini golf pop-up Putt Across America (through September 1, $25, $22.50 for ages 3-12, free for children under 3, Wharf).

If you enjoyed these events, please don’t forget to share this post with a friend on social media, and sign up for our newsletter for more things to do.

Join the conversation!