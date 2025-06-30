No detail has been overlooked in this stunning 2008-built, recently updated center hall Colonial with over 6,000 sq ft across four levels. The flexible layout offers 5–6 bedrooms, including a main-level primary suite with deck access and a lower-level in-law/nanny suite with a private entrance.

The walk-up lower level features a covered patio, gym or game room space, wine cellar, English pub-style bar with full kitchen setup, gas fireplace, private nooks, full bath, second bedroom, and laundry—plus potential for another suite. The home welcomes you with a parlor/library and grand dining room, leading to a spacious great room with gas fireplace and coffered ceilings.

The chef’s kitchen boasts high-end appliances, butler’s pantry, and oversized island.

Upstairs are three ensuite bedrooms, including a luxurious primary with sitting area, fireplace, spa bath, two walk-in closets, and laundry. A top-level flex space adds room for an office or playroom. Outside, enjoy a large deck, vegetable garden, and oversized two-car garage. Located near top schools and just two miles to Reagan National Airport, with easy access to DC and Old Town Alexandria.

Address:

3107 Russell Rd, Alexandria VA 22305

Contact:

Janet Caterson Price

703.622.5984

janet@janetpricehomes.com

janetpricehomes.com