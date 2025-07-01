A Cult Classic of Cannabis Brands Is Making Its DC Debut

Would it surprise you that Washington, DC, has the second-highest cannabis use in the country? About one-third of District residents consume cannabis for recreational or medical purposes, according to a study by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA)—putting DC behind only Vermont, but ahead of early-adopting states such as Colorado and Oregon.

For all the Mary Jane enthusiasts in the area, there’s good news: The global cannabis brand Cookies is about to debut its first retail store in the nation’s capital. Cookies DC, at 1115 U Street, Northwest, opens its doors on Friday, July 11, at 4 PM.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Cookies was founded in 2010 by Billboard-charting rapper/entrepreneur Berner and Bay Area cultivator Jai, who goes by the nickname “the cannabis whisperer.” The brand has significantly grown in visibility over the past 15 years on the back of its big-money marketing, as well as a genetic pool that originated some of the most commonly available strains of weed, such as Sunset Sherbet and Wedding Cake—although some seasoned stoners lament its “appeal to the masses” approach. The company serves customers in dozens of US cities, and also operates in Canada, Germany, Spain, Thailand, and the United Kingdom.

For Cookies DC CEO James Kahn, whose family roots here date back five generations, “this isn’t just a business venture—it’s a homecoming and a chance to give back to the city that shaped” him. “The cannabis community here is passionate, informed, and long overdue for the kind of elevated retail experience that Cookies brings,” he tells Washingtonian. “DC is also at the forefront of the East Coast cannabis conversation. With its unique legal landscape and passionate advocates, it represents both a challenge and an opportunity for real impact.”

Cookies DC is partnering with Alternative Solutions (AltSol), one of the region’s largest and most well-known craft cannabis cultivators, and its product will be locally sourced. Kahn believes that the brand’s emphasis on quality and consistency, as well as its ethos of bridging cannabis culture with streetwear and music, should appeal to an audience “as diverse as the city itself—from legacy consumers and seasoned cultivators to young professionals, creatives, and wellness seekers.” He promises that the time spent at his store will be “a full sensory experience—from the store design, music, to the curated menu itself. It’s not just transactional; it’s immersive.”

This month’s grand opening will feature food trucks, Cookies merchandise, and a live performance from DC rapper Noochie. The retailer will begin offering delivery services a few days later.