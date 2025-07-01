Four Great Travel Deals for Summer

Mountains of Fun

Where: Omni Homestead Resort & Spa, Hot Springs, VA; 800-838-1766.

What’s special: This Allegheny Mountain resort has been welcoming vacationers for over 250 years. Lush grounds and majestic mountains are the backdrop for the resort’s two championship golf courses, a two-acre water park, indoor and outdoor pools, tennis, hiking trails (especially the Gorge Hike with its breathtaking views and waterfalls), horseback riding, history tours, lawn games, nightly movies at the cinema, and more. The full-service spa includes an adults-only oasis, the Serenity Garden, which features an infinity pool, hot tub, and the geothermal Octagon Pool, fed from the hot springs. Food choices range from fine dining with dancing and live music, to a casual pub. Room rates start at $344 after the discount.

The deal: The “Washingtonian Exclusive” deal offers a 25 percent discount on the room rate. Book by August 15 and use the promo code: WASHINGTONIAN.

When: Valid for stays July 6 through September 30 (blackout dates apply).

Sitting on the Dock of the Bay

Where: Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay Golf Resort, Spa and Marina, Cambridge, MD; 410-901-1234.

What’s special: This waterfront destination is located on 342 acres of Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Guests can choose from a raft of family-friendly activities including multiple pools (an adult outdoor infinity pool, an Adventure Pool with a water slide, and an indoor atrium pool); water sports (paddling, jet skiing, pontoon boat, and kayaking); a spa; nightly “dive-in” movies at the pool; and the newly renovated River Marsh golf course.

The deal: The “Summer Sizzle” deal gives 20 percent off the standard room rate plus daily complimentary breakfast for each registered guest. Washingtonian readers who show this article at check-in also get two free s’mores-making kits. To book, go to the resort’s website and select the “Summer Sizzle” option or add the offer code SIZZLE. Reservations must be made between July 1 and August 30, 2025.

When: Valid for stays through September 14, 2025.

Beach Bound

Where: The Ellie Beach Resort Myrtle Beach, Tapestry by Hilton, Myrtle Beach, SC; 803- 315-7100.

What’s special: This oceanfront resort is steps from the beach, and right on the Springmaid Pier (guests don’t pay to go on it). It’s also five minutes from the shopping and restaurants of Market Common, 10 minutes from Myrtle Beach International Airport, and six miles from entertainment at Broadway at the Beach. Guests can enjoy an on-site miniature golf course, five pools and three waterslides, two restaurants, and a fitness center.

The deal: The “Washingtonian Exclusive” deal includes ocean-view accommodations, breakfast for two, two signature “Freedom Sips” cocktails per adult, and late checkout (based on availability). Room rates start at $329 a night. A two-night minimum stay is required. Book by July 31, 2025.

When: Valid for stays through September 30, 2025.

California Dreaming

Where: Hotel Maya Long Beach, CA; 562-435-7676.

What’s special: Celebrating its 50th anniversary this July, the newly independent Hotel Maya is a Latin American-inspired, 199-room property with oceanfront views amid 14 acres of tropical gardens. Guests can relax at the largest man-made beach in Long Beach, “Playa at the Maya,” with its two fire pits, chaise lounges, and day beds. Guests can escape to the seaside pool for laps or lounge at the whirlpool. Also by the pool are Floating Cabanas to rent, a full bar, and live music on summer weekends. There is a waterfront walking path to local attractions and downtown, and rentals are available for bikes, pontoon boats, jet skiing, and sailing. Guests can dine and drink alfresco in Fuego, the modern, Latin-infused restaurant and lounge showcasing stunning views including the Pacific Ocean, Long Beach skyline and Queen Mary.

The deal: The “Stay More, Chill More” package gives increasing discounts for each additional night booked. The average savings are approximately 25 percent off the Best Available Rate for a two-night stay and 50 percent for a three-night stay. The Best Available Rate averages $389 a night from now until September. (Prices vary depending on the date.) Plus, guests can enjoy a $25 daily dining credit to use poolside or at Fuego, and complimentary parking. Washingtonian readers also get two complimentary margaritas (a $36 value).

When: Valid for stays, Sunday through Thursday only, through September 1, 2025. Blackout dates may apply.