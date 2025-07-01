100 Reasons to Love DC Right Now

Contents
Our Star Athlete Is the GOAT
While many places can claim a talented athlete, how many can say they’ve got the Greatest of All Time repping their city? Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin indubitably solidified himself as the hockey legend when he broke Wayne Gretzky’s all-time NHL goal record in April, scoring his 895th career goal. Yes, you read that right: eight hundred and ninety-five goals. The team captain has spent the entirety of his 20-year tenure in the league as a Caps player, making his record-breaking career a particular point of pride for hometown fans. From leading rookies in points during his first season to clinching the Stanley Cup in 2018 and now setting a new record, it’s safe to say Number 8 is one of the all-time greats.
We’re Already a Beautiful City
Yes, a particularly prominent resident has derided DC as a “dirty, crime ridden death trap” where you can see “the filth and the decay and all of the broken buildings.” But here’s the thing: Washington is actually a pretty wonderful place to call home. We have free access to world-renowned museums, the Trust for Public Lands has named the District’s park system the best in the country five years in a row, Metro is lauded as one of the nation’s top transit systems, and you just have to keep turning the pages to appreciate a sliver of what our area has to offer. Whether you find beauty in a plate of Ethiopian tibs or even a Brutalist building, there are plenty of reasons to defend our town.
Musicians With Local Roots Are Dominating Playlists
Is Northern Virginia the new Nashville? Probably not, but it does have impressive representation on the charts these days. Grammy-nominated Woodbridge native Shaboozey holds the Billboard Hot 100 record for solo artist with the longest-running number-one song, thanks to his inescapable twangy hip-hop hit, “A Bar Song (Tipsy).” Tommy Richman, another Woodbridge artist, found success with his breakout hit, “Million Dollar Baby,” which gives the local karaoke bar Queen’s Gambit a shout-out. Soulful R&B singer Kali Uchis of Alexandria debuted at number two on the Billboard Hot 200 with her recent album, Sincerely, and producer Benny Blanco, who grew up in Reston, is in the spotlight for his 2025 album, I Said I Love You First, a collaboration with fiancée Selena Gomez.
Even Our Look-Alike Contests Are Nerdy
Fall was the season of celebrity-doppelgänger competitions: Timothée Chalamet showed up at his in New York, The Bear actor Jeremy Allen White was the subject of a Chicago event, and Dubliners donned teeny shorts in homage to Paul Mescal. Washington fulfilled its wonky reputation with a grassroots competition inspired by a figure who is less Hollywood and more Grey Gardens: John F. Kennedy’s only grandson, Jack Schlossberg. The contest drew a swarm of dark-haired clones to Meridian Hill Park (plus crowds seeking a store-brand version of Camelot), eventually crowning Georgetown master’s student Daniel Bonomo (above, far right) as the ultimate look-alike.
We Have Healthy Ways to Let Out Our Stress
It’s been a challenging year for many. Thankfully, the region offers safe ways to blow off steam. Pickleball remains the rage, but there’s a new ball-whacking sport to learn: padel, a game popular in Spain that’s a cross between squash and tennis. You can hit the courts at Padel Up, which opened a Sterling location last fall. When you need to throw something sharp and pointy, head to the high-tech darts pub Flight Club, a recent addition to Mount Vernon Square. Looking for a heftier projectile? The Kraken location in Penn Quarter offers ax-throwing plus a rage room stocked with bats and smashable items. You can even bring your own stuff to destroy. According to owner Anna Valero, the facilities have seen many customers from the federal workforce declaring a need for catharsis.
DC’s Season of Love Is Blind Really Was the Most Dramatic Yet
Given some of the woes about our dating scene, we were curious how local singles would fare inside the pods, get-ting engaged sight unseen on the Netflix show. Only two couples made it to the altar, but the Washington season delivered what we really wanted: enough delicious drama that we’re willing to forgive the number of Baltimore contestants. Breakups were launched by sexting during a sleep test, disagreement over everything from condoms to the military, a poorly timed nap, hard-to-watch nitpicking, and more. The dramatics even continued past the finale, with one couple announcing their divorce after weathering a paternity scandal.
A Local Church Now Owns the Proud Boys Trademarks
DC’s historic Metropolitan African Methodist Episcopal Church won the Proud Boys’ trademarks after it sued the group over its members’ destruction of Black Lives Matter signs during the mayhem that ensued around a December 2020 rally for President Trump. The far-right group lost but failed to pay the church $1 million in damages, so now Metropolitan AME owns its intellectual property. It’s making use of that IP, selling shirts that show the Proud Boys logo surrounded by the words stay proud, stay black in the group’s signature yellow and black, plus another design that says proud boys cancelled. Proceeds go to a community-justice fund.
Our Eagles Lead Messy Personal Lives
Washingtonians had a brief 2025 moment of hope this past March when an egg was observed in the nest that the eagles Mr. President and Lady of the United States (a.k.a. Lotus) share near the National Arboretum. While the nest was ultimately unsuccessful, it was a chance to revisit our favorite low-stakes drama. The birds have been a couple since 2021, when Mr. President’s previous partner, First Lady, left him on Valentine’s Day. He and Lotus began to canoodle within 24 hours. Other DC eagles have had similarly messy personal trajectories: In 2019, Liberty, a bald eagle who lived near DC’s police academy, apparently took up with a suitor named Aaron Burrd after her longtime partner, Justice, split. By the following February, neither Liberty nor Aaron could be found. It’s comforting to know that, when it comes to matters of the heart, our most majestic national symbols are just as confused as we are.
We Like Our Veggies in Cocktail Form
Daru
At this modern-Indian spot off H Street, co-owner and cocktail pro Dante Datta’s “Haldi Buck” pairs golden beets with turmeric, mezcal, ginger beer, and the Mexican spirit sotol.
Mita
This plant-based restaurant’s star cocktail is “Sonidero Cumbia,” a dubious-sounding but delicious mix of tomato water, spicy mushroom, and rum.
The Dabney
Technically, the Shaw destination’s bright, frothy fennel sour is on the zero-proof menu, but it’s just as delightful with gin or vodka.
Pascual
We’re thrilled about the summer return of the vodka-and-green-tomato-based “No Whey, Jose,” which gets a subtle frothiness from the whey that’s produced when the Mexican kitchen makes requesón cheese.
We’ve Got a Thriving Vintage Scene
The Washington area has a treasure trove of consignment and thrift shops: The Adams Morgan vintage store Miss Pixie’s is an institution, and newcomers are teaming up to make a splash, too. Last year, Libby & My (known for its colorful vintage glassware) and Jungli Vintage (curated pre-owned clothing) collaborated to launch Vintage Vintage Vintage, above, a collective in the Union Market District that features rotating vendors and special events such as a recent bridal showcase.
Another hot trend: clothing swaps. Thrift enthusiasts flock to Happy Daze exchanges, organized by a group of DC online shops such as the Disco Loft. Other places to find events like these include UpCycle Creative Reuse Center in Alexandria, which hosted its first “trinket swap” this year, and Instagram accounts like @FindingYourGood, @SwapDC, and @Petite_Punk—which share trading sessions for everything from clothing to art supplies to plants—and @PlushDMV, which highlights size-inclusive swaps.
We Take Care of Our Own
When “Fork in the Road” emails hit inboxes and DOGE’s sweeping cuts slashed the federal workforce, small businesses rallied around, offering aid to workers who’d lost their jobs. Moving companies chopped rates for families forced to relocate, financial advisers donated hours of free planning sessions, photographers offered pro bono headshots, vet clinics waived fees for worried pet owners, and restaurants served free meals and drinks to ease the burden. Across neighborhoods, signs declaring support for federal employees began popping up on lawns. In a city that has weathered countless storms, the community’s response reminded us once again that when times are tough, we look after each other.
The Pandas Are Back
Tian Tian, Mei Xiang, and Xiao Qi Ji left a bear-shaped hole in our hearts when the giant pandas departed the National Zoo in November 2023. For the first time in 23 years, DC was without its VIPs. (That’s Very Important Pandas, thank you.) But hope returned when newcomers Bao Li—Tian Tian and Mei Xiang’s grandson, a zoo nepo baby—and Qing Bao arrived on the Panda Express just under a year later. The playful animals quickly charmed the city, restoring order with their adorable antics.
Chefs Are Making Fusion Cool Again
La’ Shukran
Albi chef Michael Rafidi nods to Paris, Beirut, and Jaffa at his chic French/Levantine cocktail bar in Union Market. Here, falafel is topped with trout roe, charred-steak kebabs get an “au poivre” crust, and smoky grilled escargots swim in arak butter atop hummus.
Ice & Slice
The Addis Ababa pie—topped with Ethiopian-spiced cabbage, lentils, chickpeas, spinach, and cheese—tells you everything you need to know about Semret Asfaw’s one-of-a-kind Ethiopian pizza parlor, which also offers an array of smoothies and ice cream from a takeout window off Georgia Avenue.
Silver & Sons
Pitmaster Jarrad Silver finally has a brick-and-mortar shop for the Jewish/Mediterranean barbecue he started smoking in his driveway during the pandemic. It’s got all the excess of a great Jewish deli, with a smoky twang—think a brisket sandwich topped with fried chicken skin and short-rib pastrami served with challah rolls.
2Fifty Texas BBQ
It’s impossible to visit this Texas barbecue spot without noticing its Central American roots. Deb Portillo and Fernando González, who are from San Salvador, make sure it shines through with specials such as chicharrón and smoked-brisket pupusas.
DC’s Episcopal Bishop Showed Courage
The day after inauguration, Episcopal Bishop of Washington Mariann Budde stood at the National Cathedral pulpit and did what many wished they could do: She looked directly at the President and called on him to show compassion. “In the name of our God, I ask you to have mercy upon the people in our country who are scared now,” she said, advocating specifically for immigrants and transgender children. Budde’s unflinching bravery sparked an international conversation—and Trump’s fury—proving that speaking truth to power and advocating for the most vulnerable among us matters.
You Can Work From a Grand Space
Library of Congress
The country’s preeminent library can also function as a magnificent office for remote workers—if you have an easy-to-get library card. (Register online before heading to the Reader Registration Stations.) Channel serious academia vibes in the Main Reading Room, an imposing space with an ornate dome and tables with lamps.
National Portrait Gallery
For an indoor workspace that feels like an outdoor oasis, the Kogod Courtyard at the center of the building shared with the Smithsonian American Art Museum has tables, flora, and a glass ceiling to let in the light. Stop by the collection of presidential portraits for executive inspiration.
Folger Shakespeare Library
When the question is “To email, or not to email,” get thee to the Great Hall in the recently renovated library. Dark wood panels and Elizabeth I’s coat of arms lend a moody, Tudor ambience, and you can fuel up at the Folger’s cafe, Quill & Crumb.
Or You Can Unwind in a Grand Space
National Building Museum
Periodically, the museum’s Great Hall converts into a yoga studio for a vinyasa session amid the towering Corinthian columns. The class also features a sonic element, with gongs, chimes, and crystal bowls to accompany the poses.
Museum of Contemporary Art Arlington
The Tiffany Gallery is one of this museum’s most stunning spaces, featuring three 1930s-era stained-glass windows. Practice weekly flow or gentle yoga while kaleidoscopic light streams through the panes.
Kreeger Museum
This private collection in Northwest DC offers an outdoor yoga experience in the Sculpture Garden. Students unroll mats by the reflecting pool, hitting warrior poses while surrounded by the “Inventions” series, six fiberglass abstract sculptures.
You Can Still Relive the Glory Days of DC Music
Who says you can’t go back? Locals wistful for the music scene of the ’80s and ’90s can indulge nostalgia at venues around town. The Atlantis nightclub in Shaw is a near replica of the old 9:30 Club on F Street, Northwest, complete with a crow’s nest for a videographer and a Reagan-era streetscape on the rooftop with a vintage parking meter, a Washington City Paper box, and graffiti art by now-middle-aged taggers. The DIY spirit of that era still informs other places such as the Black Cat on 14th Street, whose neighbors today include snazzy home-furnishing shops and schmancy restaurants. But the punk vibe remains: When a Washingtonian reporter attended a show recently sans earplugs, the gruff bartender slid a free pair over the bar with a stern admonition to look after his hearing.
We Serve Excellent Bar Snacks
Arrels
At Pepe Moncayo’s laid-back Spanish restaurant near Judiciary Square, graze on Manchego croquetas dabbed with quince gel.
Fish Shop
Buttery crab-filled crumpets—a signature of this seafood restaurant’s original location in Scotland—show up at its new Wharf spinoff.
Cooper Mill
Creamy, spicy pepperoncini dip is served with freshly baked “zepp” bread (a cousin to pizza crust) at this tavern by the Old Town waterfront.
Stephen Starr Is Obsessed With Us
In just over a decade, Le Diplomate has managed to turn into something of a Washington institution. It’s also one of Stephen Starr’s top-grossing restaurants nationwide. So it’s no wonder the hit-making Philadelphia restaurateur has gone all in on DC lately. Following St. Anselm, he’s opened two more Union Market restaurants over the past two years: the theatrical Mexican spot El Presidente and the French bistro Pastis. He’s won over the Georgetown power-dining scene with Osteria Mozza, the Italian collaboration with famed chef Nancy Silverton where the Obamas and Jeff Bezos have dined. And most recently, he’s reinvented an actual DC institution, the Occidental, with retro Americana glamour. What’s next, Stephen?
We’re Serious About Beating the Heat
Our chefs and bartenders have the perfect antidote to DC’s hellish summers: elevated, icy treats that have come a long way from Slurpees. At the Shaw burger shop Mélange, chef Elias Taddesse is whipping up milkshakes concocted with housemade, Ethiopian-inspired ice-cream flavors such as shai (cardamom, cinnamon, and clove) and berbere-spiced chocolate. In Hyattsville, Snow Crane, a recent addition from Rose’s Luxury alum Takeshi Nishikawa, incorporates Okinawan black sugar and cherry leaf into refined Japanese ice creams. And for those craving a frosty indulgence made for adults, the Union Market distillery Cotton & Reed serves slushies such as the Cocomotion, a coconut-pineapple-and-pandan creation spiked with its white rum.
We’re a Soccer Town
Washington has always been fútbol-friendly–just ask fans of the now-defunct Diplomats. However, the sport has gained even more local devotees, thanks in part to the women’s teams. Led by superstar forward Trinity Rodman, the Washington Spirit are packing Audi Field, selling out matches for good reason: They made it to the NWSL Championship last year, taking DC closer to a trophy than any other area pro team. (Majority owner and businesswoman Michele Kang has pledged to invest $50 million in the sport.) The District’s newest team, DC Power FC, recently wrapped its inaugural season, with an ownership group that includes WNBA standout Angel Reese. We even became a destination for international soccer fans this summer, hosting three matches of the first-ever FIFA Club World Cup. Goooooooooal!
Our Arts Scene Shines No Matter Who Is in Charge
Cancellations, boycotts, and firings have defined this season at the Kennedy Center, and while things are certainly changing at the cultural institution, it’s not a death knell to performing arts in Washington. After all, our vibrant scene was never limited to just the Kennedy Center. You can still catch a production that moves you to tears or laughter at dozens of performance spaces, from the bold Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company to the nonprofit Atlas Performing Arts Center and more. Plus, area venues have absorbed some of the Kennedy Center’s typical programming, including Washington Performing Arts shows taking place at alternate locations such as Strathmore. Regardless of the spectacle happening offstage, there’s still plenty of scripted drama worth your time.
We’ll Never Forgive Dan Snyder
When Virginia’s Old Ox Brewery agreed to produce a beer to commemorate Dan Snyder’s sale of the Washington Commanders in 2023, its owners thought it would be a one-shot deal: 60 cases of an IPA called Bye Dan. But demand was so great, “it was like trying to surf a tsunami!” says Graham Burns, one of the brewery’s founders. Customers didn’t just want to buy the beer, he says—they wanted to share stories about how much they hated the team’s old owner. That deep animus hasn’t tapered off since Snyder split for England after the NFL forced him to sell the team, and Commanders’ fandom has expanded steadily since. What’s more, last season’s deep run in the playoffs gave fans a long forgotten feeling: pride, and even hope.
Our Alleys Are Full of Hidden Gems
Blagden Alley in Shaw gets plenty of attention as home to two Michelin-starred restaurants: Causa for Peruvian and the Dabney for Mid-Atlantic cooking. But a growing number of great eating and drinking destinations are hidden away in IYKYK alleyways. In Georgetown, My Little Chamomile serves charming homestyle Turkish/Mediterranean plates, while Two Nine offers chirashi bowls as well as Japanese pastries by day and omakase by night. Tucked into a Union Market alley, New York import Minetta Tavern has become a go-to for onion soup and roasted bone marrow. And off H Street, Northeast, Providencia is a one-of-a-kind cocktail bar combining Asian and Latin American flavors—plus a can’t-miss baked-Alaska shaved ice.
Dirt-Cheap Martinis Are Trending
Washington has a reputation as an expensive dining city. And it’s true—you don’t have to look far to find a $17 cocktail or pricey tasting menu. But DC has also long been a big happy-hour town that can deliver a deal. And right now, dirt-cheap martinis are having a moment. At the Southern Italian spot Cucina Morini in Mount Vernon Triangle, $7 martinis, including creative variations, are available all night, every night in the lounge. Shilling Canning Company in Navy Yard offers $5 martinis ($7 if you want it dirty) all the time at the bar. But for an absolute rock-bottom price, head to Last Call in Union Market, where martinis are just $3 from 5 to 6 pm on weekdays and 1 to 2 pm on weekends.
For Better or Worse, the Tech Titans Live Here Now
Peter Thiel has a home in DC’s tony Woodland Normanstone enclave. Mark Zuckerbergbought a pied-à-terre nearby. Jeff Bezos occasionally visits his mammoth house in Kalorama. Along with Elon Musk—who reportedly slept in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building while he ran DOGE—these tech titans have all spurned local hotels while they cozy up with President Trump. And though their political projects may not be popular with a large swath of the local population, there’s at least one upside: Zuckerberg alone is on the hook for about $100,000 a year in District property taxes for his $23 million shack near Observatory Circle.
The Independent-Bookstore Scene Keeps Growing
Bookworms are spoiled when it comes to local shops, and the scene has only gotten more diverse (and specific) with new openings this past year. Romance readers got a store dedicated to bodice-ripping tales when Friends to Lovers opened in Old Town, making a comeback after a fire devastated the original location. Washington’s only Chinese-language bookstore, JF Books, had a journey to Dupont Circle that’s the stuff of novels: It’s a revival of a Shanghai shop that was shut down due to pressure from cultural authorities. Old favorites are even spawning new destinations—Alexandria’s beloved Old Town Books debuted Old Town Junior last fall, dedicated to kids’ titles.
Our Salads Aren’t Sad
Washington may be the birth-place of Sweetgreen and Cava, but there’s way more to our salads than kale-stuffed desk bowls. These days, our favorites aren’t as leafy. They include the vibrant avocado-and-almond-based piri piri salad at Kwame Onwuachi’s Southwest DC restaurant, Dōgon, the Vietnamese cabbage salad at Muoi Tieu in Takoma Park, and Nancy Silverton’s deliciously deconstructed Caesar—reinvented as crostini—at the Georgetown dining room Osteria Mozza.
Our Teens Are Pretty Cool
Young Washingtonians are getting stuff done—Congress, take note. Teenagers can claim achievements in the arts and sciences, from Greenbelt’s Fin Davis, the first student playwright at Round House Theatre, to Fairfax high-schooler Heman Bekele, named Time magazine’s Kid of the Year for developing a soap aimed at treating skin cancer. Gen Alpha is already staking its claim in media: Four students host the podcast MD Foodie Boyz, with clips that go viral.
Our Readers Have Opinions
Best pizza
Andy’s Pizza
Runners-up: Dog Daze Social Club; Alfreda
Best museum
Hillwood Estate, Museum & Gardens; Phillips Collection (tie)
Runners-up: National Gallery of Art; Glenstone; National Museum of African American History & Culture
Best coffee shop
The Coffee Bar
Runner-up: Compass Coffee
Best tacos
Taco Bamba
Runner-up: La Tejana
Best bookstore
Politics and Prose
Runner-up: Solid State Books
Best sandwiches
Compliments Only
Runner-up: Your Only Friend
Best brewery
Port City Brewing Company
Runners-up: Aslin; Other Half
Best burger
Le Diplomate
Runner-up: Duke’s Grocery
Best ice cream
Happy Ice Cream
Runner-up: Mt. Desert Island Ice Cream
Best concert venue
The Anthem
Runner-up: 9:30 Club
Best bagels
Call Your Mother
Runner-up: Bethesda Bagels
Best sushi
Kyojin
Runners-up: Yume Sushi; Perry’s
Best hair salon
Izzy Salon
Runner-up: Mane Street Georgetown
This article appears in the July 2025 issue of Washingtonian.