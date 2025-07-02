6 Beach Vacations an Easy Drive From DC

Virginia Beach

Stay: Book a room at the Cavalier Resort, a collection of three properties: the Historic Cavalier Hotel and Beach Club, with 1920s glam, and two others right on the waterfront. Craving a relaxing day away from the sand? The resort has a full-service spa.

Dine: Hot afternoons call for a stop at Gerald’s Ice Cream, with more than 30 homemade flavors, including vegan options. Reserve a sundown seat at Orion’s Roof, where the Asian-­inspired menu is paired with a view of the Atlantic.

Do: Rent a bike to cruise along the boardwalk, pausing to snap a selfie with the 34-foot statue of King Neptune. Hit the ViBe District, a 15-block stretch with murals and artisanal boutiques. Though the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center is undergoing construction, visitors can still see many of their favorite maritime animals, from sharks to otters. The aquarium also offers ocean boat tours.

Manteo, N.C.

Stay: On charming Roanoke Island in North Carolina’s Outer Banks, the Pearl is a new boutique hotel that gives European vibes with imported rugs and furnishings. A lush waterfront rooftop offers panoramic views of Roanoke Sound.

Dine: Hit Blue Water Grill & Raw Bar for craft cocktails at the funky tiki bar before heading inside to dine on Carolina specialties like tasso-spiked shrimp and grits. If you had a successful fishing excursion, the kitchen will even cook your cleaned catch.

Do: The pretty town of Manteo is ideal for puttering around shops, galleries, and restaurants, plus rum maker Outer Banks Distilling. For a water adventure, take a fishing charter, dolphin boat tour, or sunset cruise from the marina. For sand dunes and surf, drive 15 minutes to Nags Head.

Cape Hatteras

Stay: This North Carolina coastal town is home to the year-old Edgecamp Pamlico Station, designed by Jonathan Adler in his signature playful-chic decor. You can bunk in a suite with a kitchen and outdoor dining area, and the property also has a cold plunge, a sauna, and kite surfing, a popular sport on the windswept barrier island.

Dine: Head to Fatty’s Eatery, a low-key local favorite, for lunch with a Tar Heel State twist: mac and cheese topped with Carolina BBQ sauce.

Do: Bring walking shoes to explore the island’s saltwater marshes and maritime forests, as well as to check out the iconic Cape Hatteras Lighthouse. For a scenic paddle, Kitty Hawk Kites offers sunset kayak tours along Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

Assateague, Md.

Stay: Ever wanted to spend a night in a tiny home? Fulfill your fantasy and book a colorful cottage brought to your campsite in the state park by Assateague Cottage. (You have to book your own campsite.) Sure, you could tote a tent instead, but these four walls give you protection against bad weather and sandflies. Each house has a queen-size bed, though you’ll need to use the site’s restrooms.

Dine: In the morning, fuel up on açai bowls at Assateague Island Surf Shop, home to a cute cafe. Plan to crack some Maryland blues for dinner at Assateague Crab House.

Do: The 37-mile barrier island is home to herds of wild horses that roam the shores. You can observe them by renting canoes and kayaks from Assateague Outfitters, as well as by hiking and biking the trails that thread the island.

Ocean City

Stay: Ashore Resort & Beach Club has live music every night, loaner bikes, boogie boards, and beach loungers with seaside service, bringing a Miami feel to this Maryland town. Opt for a room with views of the ocean.

Dine: After closing last year, Rosenfeld’s Jewish Deli just reopened in a new location, serving the same classics. Order Reubens and pastrami sandwiches as well as pickle plates and blintzes.

Do: Stroll the three-mile boardwalk, anchored by Jolly Roger Amusement Park and flanked by shops, restaurants, and arcades. This year is Ocean City’s 150th anniversary—commemorations include walking tours, an exhibit at the Life-Saving Station Museum, plus celebratory discounts and deals throughout town.

Bethany Beach

Stay: The recently renovated Bethany Beach Ocean Suites has upped its game with airy rooms and a rooftop pool that overlooks the boardwalk. Suites are outfitted with balconies, and some have water views.

Dine: In the morning, make a beeline to Sandy Pony, where unique dough-nuts such as the honey-cinnamon-and-bacon are hot from the oven. For dinner, Bethany Boathouse serves fresh-fruit crushes and Old Bay shrimp by a pond.

Do: Park your car and forget it—the Delaware town’s all-day trolleys run free of charge until 10 pm. When the beach starts broiling, grab some shade at the Bethany Beach Nature Center, where you can find more than 100 native species under a robust tree canopy.

This article appears in the June 2025 issue of Washingtonian.