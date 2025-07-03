4 Open Houses to See This Weekend

Staying in town for the fireworks? Add to the festivities with an open-house tour. Our favorites this weekend: a condo in Eckington, a Bethesda midcentury modern, a starter home in Sterling, and a Chevy Chase Colonial with a pool.
An Eckington Condo
Price: $799,990
Where: 15 S St., NE #2, Washington, DC 20002
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4/4
House size: 1,989 sq feet
Listing agents: Nathan Guggenheim, Washington Fine Properties
Open house: Sunday, July 6, 1 PM — 3 PM
This four-bedroom condo in a 1905 rowhouse boasts wide-plank hardwood floors, an updated kitchen, and a private deck. The two primary bedrooms include en-suite baths and large closets.
A Bethesda Midcentury Modern
Price: $1.895 million
Where: 6921 Ayr Ln., Bethesda, MD 20817
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3/2.5
House size: 3,596 sq feet
Listing agents: Antonia Ketabchi and Billy Sourwine, Redfin
Open house: Saturday, June 28, 11 AM — 1 PM
This 1958 midcentury-modern house on a wooded lot has been renovated and sports floor-to-ceiling windows, multiple fireplaces, built-ins, and a two-car garage. The lower level includes a wet bar, a built-in desk, and two large storage rooms.
A Sterling House
Price: $685,900
Where: 816 Sugarland Run Dr., Sterling, VA 20164
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4/2
House size: 1,921 sq feet
Listing agent: Celeste Linthicum, Real Broker
Open house: Saturday, July 5, 1 PM — 3 PM
This 1972 house in Sterling sports an updated kitchen, a separate dining room, and sliding glass doors that open to a back deck. The bedroom on the top level features exposed beams and bamboo floors, and could double as an office or studio.
A Chevy Chase Colonial
Price: $2.35 million
Where: 3718 Harrison St., NW, Washington, DC 20015
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 6/3.5
House size: 3,212 sq feet
Listing agents: Thomas Drury and Philippe Suissa, Long & Foster Real Estate
Open house: Sunday, July 6, 1 PM — 3 PM
This 1925 Colonial-style house has plenty of curb appeal and features a primary suite with a deck, a sunroom, an eat-in kitchen, and a sunken family room. Glass doors in the kitchen open to a back porch and a backyard that includes a pergola, gardens, a pool, and a single-car garage.