11 Parties and Events to Celebrate All Things Beyoncé Around DC

Yeehaw! Beyoncé rides into town this weekend, and the city is celebrating with dance parties, pre-concert brunches, specialty cocktails, and more rodeo-style entertainment. Even fans not attending a Cowboy Carter concert can embrace the country music spirit at an area event, dressed up in a Western get-up or glam.

Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter concert

July 4, 7 location_on Northwest Stadium language Website

Wear your best rodeo attire, and tip your bedazzled cowboy hats: Queen Bey returns to Northwest Stadium this weekend to perform live country melodies from her Grammy-winning album Cowboy Carter. Prepare to experience stadium-wide sing-alongs, mechanical bulls, and a glittering light show. In addition to the main attraction, there’s exclusive fan experiences throughout the stadium, including group photo opportunities inside the Legends Plaza tent, and a mobile pop-up by Cécred (the singer’s hair care line) with product samples, and more ($147+, Northwest Stadium).



Cowboy Carter Dining Experience

July 3 location_on KATA DC language Website

Sip cocktails crafted with Beyoncé’s own signature SirDavis American Whisky at KATA ahead of the concert. Diners will be served a multi-course dinner while fire-breathers and a live DJ keep guests entertained with Beyoncé songs. The attire is Cowboy Carter chic so wear your most elevated Western gear ($25 a person).

Pretty Girls Love RnB

July 3 location_on Shanklin Hall language Website

Every first Thursday of the month, Shanklin Hall hosts a moody R&B party that spins sensual songs from all eras of music. This month, the party theme is an ode to Beyoncé’s arrival in town. Expect to hear familiar Queen Bey songs played by DJ King Kumo, and live cover performances by Sherwin Steel and guitarist Chriz Jhavy ($12).

Beyhive Karaoke Party

July 3 location_on Ivy City Smokehouse language Website

Here’s your chance to sing your favorite Beyoncé hits in front of a live audience. Ivy City Smokehouse is hosting Off the Record Karaoke, a night of community singing backed by musicians from the Cowboy Carter touring band. Tap into your inner superstar, and show off your vocals with the Beyhive ($32).

Beyoncé Weekend

July 3-7 location_on Lyle language Website

Dupont Circle’s Lyle Hotel and restaurant are dedicating an entire weekend to celebrate the “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer. The festivities kick off on with an on-theme cocktail menu featuring creative sips such as the Red, White and Blue Ivy popsicle-topped drink. On Saturday, there’s a fierce Beyoncé drag brunch serving up energetic choreography and bottomless mimosas, and on Sunday the fun wraps up with a Beyoncé music-inspired brunch (food and drink costs vary; free reservations).

Cowboy Carter Fourth of July at Show of Hands

July 4 location_on The Roost language Website

Celebrate America’s birthday and the arrival of the Cowboy Carter tour at Show of Hands cocktail bar. Visitors to The Roost food hall will step into a modern-day saloon party packed with DJ tunes, on-theme drinks, and photo opportunities with rodeo props. There’s a best dressed prize, so come dolled up in your favorite pair of boots, fringe, and gems (free entry).

Night of 1,000 Beyoncés

July 4 location_on Bunker language Website

Dance the night away at U Street basement dance club Bunker after Friday’s concert. DJ Miscalculated will be spinning Beyoncé tracks, and drag entertainers Tiara Missou and Miss T Rose Sidora will perform (free+).

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour After Party

July 4 location_on Yalla language Website

If you’re looking for a post-concert party, giddy up to Yalla. Partiers can get into the late-night dance session free with a concert ticket. The Beyoncé vibes will continue across Yalla’s three floors and rooftop, bumping songs from the Cowboy Carter and Renaissance albums (free+).

Les Twins Pop-Up Workshop

July 5-6 location_on Dance Place language Website

French hip-hop dancers Les Twins—Laurent and Larry Nicolas Bourgeois—have performed alongside multi-Grammy award-winning Beyoncé for more than a decade. This weekend, cowboys and cowgirls can learn to twist and pop like the famous duo at a Dance Place workshop and cypher ($50 for workshop, $60 for spectators).

Cowboy Carter Yogalates

July 5 location_on Eaton DC language Website

Do you need a dance break? Stretch, breathe, and refuel with a soulful Cowboy Carter yogalates session at Eaton DC. The guided, low-impact yoga and pilates workout ends with a reflective journaling session ($28).

Hive Hoedown

July 6 location_on Howard Theatre language Website

The Howard Theatre is no stranger to throwing lively music celeb dance parties. In honor of Queen Bey the venue is transforming into a one-night hoedown where fans dressed in cowboy boots, hats, and more country get-ups are invited to play bingo, line dance, walk the runway, see live band performances, and score Beyoncé-themed prizes ($33).

