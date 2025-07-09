The lotuses and water lilies at Kenilworth Park and Aquatic Gardens are beginning to bloom, though they are predicted to reach peak around July 15, according to NPS Program Manager of Visitor Services and Park Ranger Vince Vaise. While many lotuses and water lilies are currently opening, others—particularly in the deeper ponds—need a little more time to mature. Peak bloom occurs when about 50 percent of the lotuses are actively blooming. Last year’s flowers opened early, but this year’s expected peak is more in line with the traditional mid-July timeline.

For those planning to visit, Vaise says 8:30 AM to 11 AM is “prime time” to see the flowers. “If it’s really hot and sunny, the lotuses will sometimes start to close off in the mid-afternoon, and then a lot of times in the evening, some will open up again,” he says. Not a morning person? Kenilworth has extended summer hours through the first week of September, and the gardens are open from 8 AM to 8 PM on Wednesday through Sunday.

The annual Lotus and Water Lily Festival from July 18 through 20 is an opportunity to celebrate the flowers once they reach peak. Activities run from 10 AM to 8 PM each day. There are moments to slow down in nature, including outdoor yoga classes (including one for kids), mindfulness and meditation sessions, and forest bathing walks. If you find inspiration in the Monet-like water lilies, you can channel your artistic side with acrylic painting by the water. Kids can run across the park during an educational scavenger hunt and learn from rangers about the garden ecosystem.

Vaise’s favorite part of the festival are the performances representing cultures where lotuses or water lilies hold special significance. See a traditional Korean dance to Samulnori music, a West African drumming performance, and a show by the local Latin dance group Sol y Rumba. There’s also a fashion show featuring traditional clothing from around the world. “It’s just really neat that you have this international affection for aquatic plants,” Vaise says.

Admission to the gardens is free, and the festival is free to attend. Food and beverages will be available for purchase at food trucks during the festival. Here’s a full schedule of activities.