Where to Watch the “Love Island USA” Season 7 Finale

Gather around the metaphorical fire pit for the Season 7 finale of Love Island USA on Sunday, July 13. America is finally crowning a winning couple after a season of minimal connections with maximum drama, and locations around DC are tuning in to the finale at 9 PM. Whether you’re a citizen of Amaya Papaya Nation or a Nicolandria truther, here’s where to watch the last night in Fiji.

1201 K St., NE

Events group Something Different DC is hosting a watch party at the downtown hotel starting at 7:30 PM. Partake in games such as Jeopardy! and bingo, and channel your inner messy islander with a crash out in the confessional area. The episode screening takes place in the hotel’s theater, giving the reality show finale the cinematic treatment. Purchase tickets here.

26 N St., SE

The beachy bar is a fitting location to watch the end of the tropical dating show. Also organized by Something Different DC, the Navy Yard party has the same activities and 7:30 start time as the Eaton DC festivities. Purchase tickets here.

4922 Cordell Ave., Bethesda

This Bethesda sports bar is typically more focused on athletic competitions, but starting at 8 PM, Sunday night is dedicated to the game of love. Toast the end of a bizarre season with $12 bottles of wine.

1237 First St., SE

In addition to streaming the finale, the Navy Yard bar is pouring happy hour specials from 9 PM to closing. Deals include $3 draft beers, $5 cocktails, and $7 snacks.

79 Potomac Ave., SE

Mamacitas, freaky frogs, escaped goats, and extremely odd individuals can come together at the beer garden for the final episode. Reserve a spot here.

