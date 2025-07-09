Where to Watch the “Love Island USA” Season 7 Finale

Gather around the metaphorical fire pit for the Season 7 finale of Love Island USA on Sunday, July 13. America is finally crowning a winning couple after a season of minimal connections with maximum drama, and locations around DC are tuning in to the finale at 9 PM. Whether you’re a citizen of Amaya Papaya Nation or a Nicolandria truther, here’s where to watch the last night in Fiji.
Eaton DC
1201 K St., NE
Events group Something Different DC is hosting a watch party at the downtown hotel starting at 7:30 PM. Partake in games such as Jeopardy! and bingo, and channel your inner messy islander with a crash out in the confessional area. The episode screening takes place in the hotel’s theater, giving the reality show finale the cinematic treatment. Purchase tickets here.
Royal Sands Social Club
26 N St., SE
The beachy bar is a fitting location to watch the end of the tropical dating show. Also organized by Something Different DC, the Navy Yard party has the same activities and 7:30 start time as the Eaton DC festivities. Purchase tickets here.
Caddies on Cordell
4922 Cordell Ave., Bethesda
This Bethesda sports bar is typically more focused on athletic competitions, but starting at 8 PM, Sunday night is dedicated to the game of love. Toast the end of a bizarre season with $12 bottles of wine.
The Greene Turtle
1237 First St., SE
In addition to streaming the finale, the Navy Yard bar is pouring happy hour specials from 9 PM to closing. Deals include $3 draft beers, $5 cocktails, and $7 snacks.
Dacha Navy Yard
79 Potomac Ave., SE
Mamacitas, freaky frogs, escaped goats, and extremely odd individuals can come together at the beer garden for the final episode. Reserve a spot here.