4 Must-See Open Houses This Weekend

Escape the rain expected this weekend by touring a open house. Here are our picks: a Tenleytown Colonial, a Kensington rambler, a ranch-style house in Falls Church, and a luxe midcentury-modern listing in Alexandria.

A Falls Church Ranch-Style House

Price: $1.295 million

Where: 6219 Beachway Dr, Falls Church, VA 22041

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3/2.5

House size: 2,466 sq feet

Listing agent: Ken Trotter, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Open house: Sunday, July 13, 12 PM — 2 PM

This 1956 ranch-style house in Fall Church boasts a heated pool and spa as well as exclusive access to Lake Barcroft. The dining area opens onto a deck, and the finished lower level includes a fireplace, a half bath, and ample storage.

A Tenleytown Colonial

Price: $1.049 million

Where: 4837 Western Ave NW, Washington, DC 20016

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 2/1.5

House size: 1,256 sq feet

Listing agents: Kelly Basheer Garrett, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Open house: Sunday, July 13, 1 PM — 3 PM

Built in 1938, this Colonial-style house features a recently updated kitchen, a pine-paneled sunroom with exposed brick, a wood-burning fireplace in the living room, and a walk-up attic that can be used for storage.

A Kensington Rambler

Price: $1.025 million

Where: 9536 E Bexhill Dr, Kensington, MD 20895

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4/2.5

House size: 3,297 sq feet

Listing agents: Melinda Estridge, Long & Foster Real Estate

Open house: Sunday, July 13, 1 PM — 4 PM

Just a quick walk from Rock Creek Park, this rambler sports a remodeled kitchen and refinished hardwood floors. But the highlight is the backyard, where a deck overlooks a waterfall pond and lush greenery.

An Alexandria Midcentury Modern

Price: $2.75 million

Where: 1335 N Pegram St N, Alexandria, VA 22304

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 5/5

House size: 4,200 sq feet

Listing agents: Lauren Kolazas and Gloria Griner, RLAH @properties

Open house: Sunday, July 13, 2 PM — 4 PM

This remodeled and expanded midcentury-modern house, built in 1959, features a primary suite with a soaking tub, custom walk-in closet, and a private patio. Natural light abounds, especially in the living room, which overlooks the back deck and surrounding forest.