6 New Fun Indoor Games to Play Around DC

Gamers and adventurers can check out one, or all, of these recently opened experiences around the DC area. Whether you are looking to challenge your parkour skills, compete in a playful round of mini golf, or add a virtual reality history tour to your summer plans, there’s something fun for everyone to do.

Momentum Park(our)

location_on National Building Museum language Website through July 20

Climb and move through a more than 7,000-square-foot parkour training course at National Building Museum. Athletes, kids, and novice adventurers can explore various levels of motion through mazes, stepping stones, monkey bars, and other architectural landscapes ($5 parkour ticket, plus $10 for adult museum admission; $7 for child, senior, or student museum admission; free museum admission for ages under 3).

Peppa Pig X CAMP

location_on Tysons Corner Center language Website opens July 25

Step into a Peppa Pig-themed wonderland at Tysons Corner Center’s latest children’s pop-up at the Camp store. The immersive experience features train rides for youngsters, character appearances from the TV show, a dinosaur park, treehouse, and more kid-friendly fun ($37+).

Putt Across America

location_on Wharf language Website through September 1

Putt through America’s most famous landmarks and landscapes while this mini golf pop-up is in town at the Wharf. Play a round of summer putt-putt and trivia with friends across replicas of Bourbon Street, the Las Vegas strip, and Niagara Falls ($25 for adults, $22.50 for ages 3 to 12, free for ages under 3).

Lucky Strike

location_on Arlington and Tysons language Website daily

Lucky Strike bowling recently took over the Bowlero brands in Crystal City and Tysons Corner. The experience goes beyond bowling. There are glowing neon lights for fun photo opportunities, music, a spacious arcade where guests can compete in air hockey and corn hole, and lots more. Plus, bowlers can order cocktails from the sports bar, or have milkshakes, burgers, and other dishes from the new menu delivered directly to their bowling lane ($55 a person for two-hour lane and shoe rental).

Machu Picchu VR Experience

location_on Downtown DC language Website through September 28

Time travel 450 years to the past at the new “Machu Picchu: Journey to the Lost City” virtual-reality experience. Explorers get to tour recreated historic sites, temples, and terraces from the ancient Incan Empire accompanied by expedition tips from actor Terry Crews ($32+).

The Pinball Basement

location_on Upside on Moore language Website every Mon-Sat

Indulge in a bit of nostalgia at the most recent location of Pinball Basement, inside the Upside on Moore Food Hall. Here, gamers are invited to compete in unlimited retro arcade games such as Galaga and Pac-Man, foosball, and video games on a free play setting after purchasing a membership pass for the day or month ($10 for day pass, $50 for monthly pass).

