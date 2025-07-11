Guest List: 5 People We’d Love to Hang Out With This July

About Guest List Guest List is Washingtonian’s fantasy cast of who we’d like to invite over for dinner each month. More from Guest List



Tim Ma

The chef is opening multiple new spots, like an all-you-can-eat sushi place.

Hailey Baptiste

The local tennis star turned heads with her strong performance at the French Open.

S.A. Cosby

The new crime novel King of Ashes is bringing even more attention to the acclaimed Virginia author’s work.

Faizan Zaki

He won the Scripps National Spelling Bee. The winning word? Éclaircissement.

This article appears in the July 2025 issue of Washingtonian.