5 New Brunch Spots to Check Out Around DC

2300 N St., NW

The owners of scene-y Dupont Greek spot Balos are behind this homage to classic NYC bistros in the West End. Weekend mornings starting at 11 AM, you’ll find a menu that mixes dinner fixtures like onion soup and a wagyu French dip with brunchier fare like a crab cake Benedict and steak frites with eggs. Plus, the bloodies are garnished with shrimp cocktail.

1001 Pennsylvania Ave., NW

The latest NYC transplant to hit DC: this Penn Quarter spinoff of the half-century-old Lincoln Center Italian restaurant. Its brunch gets a bit of a late start (noon), but has a wide-ranging menu. There’s carbonara pizza, a citrus-and-ricotta parfait, and frozen bellinis, plus a slew of antipasti, salads, pastas, and parms.

1309 Fifth St., NE

One of the most coveted pieces of real estate inside Union Market—the central bar that previously housed Rappahannock Oyster Co. and Yasmine—is now home to a brand-new pop-up from the Shilling Canning Co. crew. The focus of its short menu is cheffy fried chicken (it’s a trend!). At brunch, you can sample the sorghum-and-molasses-brined birds on a corn waffle with ham and havarti, or as part of a breakfast plate with fried eggs, more corn waffles, and maple syrup.

610 Water St., SW

This stunner of a Wharf dining room has Scottish roots. That said, its brunch menu feels like a trip through the Dupont farmers market. There are Black Rock Orchard apples on the overnight oats, plus johnnycakes with Keswick creamery ricotta, Roseda beef smashburgers, Maryland lobster and eggs, and of course, plenty of dishes with blue crab (don’t miss the buttery crab crumpets).

6224-E Old Dominion Dr., McLean

The cocktails are as much of a draw as the food at this McLean restaurant from the owners of DC hit Donsak Thai Restaurant. Here, start your day with an Irish coffee or strawberry gin fizz, then sample an long, eclectic list of brunch dishes. On the Thai side, there’s congee with sliced ginger, chicken, and a Thai doughnut, or pan-fried eggs with pork sausage, ham, and scallions. But most of the menu leans American—pancakes, waffles and bacon, avo toast, and a chorizo-stuffed breakfast burrito laden with pepperjack.

