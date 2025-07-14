More Than 6,000 Pink Rose Petals Were Hung for the Ceremony at This Fairmont Wedding

Hiba, a physician from Potomac, and Anant, a finance professional from Bahrain, met through Hiba’s sister, who went to business school with Anant. They crossed paths for a few years after their initial meeting, then sparks flew when Hiba joined a meditation class that Anant was teaching. The next weekend, they had a first date at Jack’s Wife Freda in New York City, and eight months after that, Anant proposed while the pair were vacationing in Cambridge, with both of their families joining them there to celebrate as a grand surprise for Hiba.

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo

For their November wedding, the New York City couple opted for a “grand elegance” theme at the Fairmont. They included both a traditional Hindu ceremony and a traditional Nikah ceremony to represent the coming together of both their families, cultures, and religions—Anant’s favorite part. Hiba’s favorite part was walking to the ceremonial stage accompanied by her siblings and father. Color palettes for the various parts of the weekend included yellow, green, and gold for the haldi and mehndi at the bride’s family home, including a dramatic multi-story installation of hanging florals in the foyer; blush pink, white, and deep red for the ceremonies, where more than 6,000 pink rose petals hung from the gazebo; and blush pink, gold, and white for the reception, where centerpieces included submerged gardens with candles. At the end of the night, their 220 guests took home favors that they also used to find their seats: personalized scented candles made in Dubai.

See the photos from the wedding day below.

For more, watch the video of their wedding day here.

The Details

