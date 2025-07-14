The Best Outdoor Spots to Sip on a Cocktail in the DC Area

Hit a Breezy Happy Hour
Colada Shop
location_onMultiple area locations
There’s no shortage of discounted drinks and snacks (even on weekends) at these Cuban cafes’ happy hours. Try a piña colada or daiquiri for $8.50 or tropical-themed spritzes for $6. Also $6: goat-cheese croquetas and shrimp-ceviche tostones.
When: Daily 4 to 8.
Dirty Habit
location_onPenn Quarter
One of the prettiest courtyards in the city is tucked into the back of Penn Quarter’s Hotel Monaco. Its restaurant serves $9 glasses of wine and $13 margaritas and old-fashioneds.
When: Weekdays 3 to 7.
District Winery
Pregame dinner with wine and cheese at this breezy waterfront winery in Navy Yard. Select glasses are $7 (beers are $5, cocktails $10), and you can graze on a $13 charcuterie-and-cheese board.
When: Wednesday to Friday 4 to 6.
El Techo
location_onShaw
Down $7 margaritas (and $25 pitchers), plus $3 tacos, at this colorful Shaw rooftop. On Saturdays, frozen cocktails go for $10.
When: Wednesday to Friday 5 to 7, Saturday 4 to 6.
Lulu’s Wine Garden
location_onU St corridor
This Southwestern-chic Shaw hangout slings $7 crispy-fish tacos, $9 margaritas, and $10 wines by the glass.
When: Tuesday to Thursday 5 to 7, Friday 4 to 6, Sunday 3 to 8.
Officina
This swank Wharf rooftop with gorgeous water views is the perfect spot for an afternoon hang with $8 meatball sliders, $8 glasses of rosé, and $10 aperitivi.
When: Tuesday to Friday 3 to 7.
Ometeo
location_onTysons
Is it a Sunday funday? This big Tex-Mex patio in Tysons serves $11 strawberry-and-tequila spritzes, $12 margaritas, and eats such as $10 taco plates and $12 rounds of oysters with passionfruit mignonette.
When: Weekdays 3 to 6, Sunday 11 to 9:30.
Pennyroyal Station
location_onMount Rainier
This folksy tavern’s “Penny Saver” menu features creative $9 cocktails, $6 drafts, and Southern-inspired bar snacks ranging from $4 to $10.
When: Tuesday to Friday 4 to 6.
Raku and Rakuya
location_onCleveland Park; Bethesda (both Raku); Shaw (Rakuya)
If happy hour is doubling as dinner, head to these Japanese restaurants for extensive deals on small plates and sushi, plus drinks that start at $4.
When: Monday to Friday 4:30 to 6.
Tiki TNT
Sample housemade rum in $7-to-$10 cocktails (or $25 punch bowls) at Todd Thrasher’s beachy Wharf distillery and bar.
When: Weekdays 3 to 6.
Wild Days
location_onDowntown
If you’re hankering for a fancy cocktail, sip a biscotti-topped espresso martini, a mole-and-mezcal margarita, or a Japanese-accented sidecar for half price at this bar atop downtown DC’s Eaton hotel.
When: Weekdays 4 to 6.
Sip a Drink by the Water
Barca
This Old Town pier bar puts you right at the Potomac’s edge. The Spanish-accented small-plates and brunch menus are solid, there’s a plentiful selection of wines by the glass and sangria, and it’s spacious enough that you can feel comfortable bringing the dogs, the kids, or any kind of big group.
Catboat Pizza Bar
Boozy slushies, natural wine, and Sicilian-style pizza from the team behind Sonny’s in DC make this low-key marina-front deck a favorite. Pull up in a boat and take its tasty sandwiches, square slices, and snacks on the water, or just grab a picnic table and settle in for the view.
Charley Prime Foods
location_onGaithersburg
Order up rounds of oysters, peel-and-eat shrimp, and orange crushes on this umbrella-dotted terrace by the Rio Lakefront and you’ll feel you’re on a mini vacay. But the wide-ranging menu also has date-night-friendly steakhouse fare such as a wedge salad and filet mignon with Bordelaise, plus elegant Gibsons and gimlets. Look for daily specials like kids-eat-free Tuesdays.
The Point
location_onBuzzard Point
There’s lots of seating along the banks of the Anacostia River at this Buzzard Point restaurant. It’s run by the team behind the esteemed Ivy City Smokehouse, and fish is the way to go, whether that’s a round of warm beignets filled with creamy crab dip, classic crabcakes, or a sharing-friendly sampler of smoked fish.
The Salt Line
This New England–inspired seafood house sits between Nats Park and the Anacostia River, so expect major happy-hour crowds on game days. But even on regular nights, the outdoor bar is a popular spot for lobster rolls and burgers.
Check Out a New Rooftop
Art DC
location_onJudiciary Square
Cranes chef Pepe Moncayo developed the menu for this indoor-outdoor bar and lounge at the new Arlo hotel. While his downstairs restaurant, Arrels, focuses on Spanish cuisine, the rooftop draws inspiration from Japan with hand rolls, yakitori, dumplings, and more. Try a sakura rickey or sake-infused cocktail with views of the Capitol, and look out for DJ sets, day parties, art activations, and late-night happy-hour deals.
Good Fortune
Located atop Old Town’s boutique Hotel Heron, this bar offers morning yoga sessions and evening DJ sets—all with views of the Potomac. Sip on Miami Vice slushies and “Sunset Spritzes” while snacking on mini crab rolls and “sheet tray” sandos.
La’ Shukran
location_onUnion Market
Having trouble getting a res at chef Michael Rafidi’s red-hot French/Middle Eastern bistro and bar? The 40-seat rooftop garden is for walk-ins only. With views overlooking Union Market, sip on wine, arak, and cocktails infused with za’atar or pomegranate molasses. The limited alfresco menu includes honey-glazed sweetbreads, citrus-and-serrano-dressed oysters, and lemon madeleines with orange-blossom honey.
Rooftop Recess
location_onArlington
Clarendon’s two-month-old umbrella-dotted roof bar offers 360-degree views of Arlington plus a garden-inspired interior. Sip on summery classics like an orange crush or Aperol spritz (or a nonalcoholic pineapple spritz) and graze on a picnicky menu of crab dip, shrimp tacos, flatbreads, and sandwiches. Come early for brunch or stay late for regular DJ nights.
Sly
location_onNoMA
New York chef Marcus Samuelsson is bringing three concepts to NoMa’s Morrow Hotel, starting with this bar featuring postcard views of the skyline. The menu spans from doro wat empanadas to yellowfin-tuna tostadas to fried-chicken sandwiches with mumbo sauce. To drink, try the tequila-and-mezcal-based “Electric Sly” with chili and passionfruit. Samuelsson also recently opened a globally inspired restaurant in the hotel, and a cocktail lounge is coming soon.
Syn Rooftop Bar & Lounge
location_onReston
This year-round newcomer with panoramic views sits atop the AC Hotel & Residence Inn by Marriott and claims to be the first rooftop bar in Reston Town Center with outdoor seating. The globally inspired menu offers an eclectic mix—from shrimp tempura to jamón croquetas to lamb-and-beef kofta. Cocktails are focused on classics, whether a gin and tonic or a smoked old-fashioned, and wine flights are also available.
This article appears in the July 2025 issue of Washingtonian.