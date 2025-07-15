Photograph by Hawkeye Johnson.

5 Vinyl Bars Around DC Spinning Groovy Records

These hangouts take their record collections as seriously as their drink menus.

Washington’s latest bar trend? Vinyl vibes. A recent crop of music-centric spots draw inspiration from Japanese kissa—cafes known for their vintage records—while others simply use their eclectic LP collections and regular DJs to set the mood.

 

Cana

location_on2412 18th St., NW

languageWebsite

Photograph by Hawkeye Johnson.

This buzzy little Brazilian bar in Adams Morgan was born during co-owner Radovan Jankovic’s stay in Rio de Janeiro with his Brazilian girlfriend during the early Covid lockdowns. He brought back a passion for the caipirinha—the country’s national drink, combining cachaça, lime, and sugar—but also more than a thousand vintage records. Now regular DJs play Brazilian funk, soul, samba, and other music focused on the 1960s through early ’80s, as bartenders shake strawberry and passionfruit caipirinhas made with real sugar cane. Just added: bossa nova brunch.

 

La Betty

location_on420 K St., NW

languageWebsite

Photograph courtesy of La Betty.

Tessa Velazquez, part of the family behind Baked & Wired, wanted this bar to feel like one of her dinner parties, complete with natural wines, snacky small plates, and vinyl tunes. With help from her DJ husband, Anthony Demby, the Mount Vernon Triangle spot plays an array of genres from all over the world and different eras. “You’re really getting these rare, deep grooves that you wouldn’t normally hear on the radio,” Velazquez says. Wednesdays and Thursdays, the bar plays records from its collection, beginning to end. On weekends, local DJs play their own sets.

 

Oasis: The Listening Bar

location_on1220 N. Fillmore St., Arlington

Rendering courtesy of Oasis.

By day, this Japanese-inspired cafe and listening bar from the owners of Sisters Thai will offer espresso and matcha drinks alongside cakes and desserts. Evenings will bring sushi, including an omakase option, with plenty of luxe ingredients like foie gras and truffles, plus Instagram-ready cocktails. The backdrop to it all is vinyl jazz, but expect a rotation of music genres, with DJs spinning their own sets and live performers several nights a week. It’s slated to open in Clarendon in late July.

 

Press Club

location_on1506 19th St., NW

languageWebsite

Photograph by Rey Lopez.

The menu at this cool-kids bar in Dupont is styled like a vinyl record, with an à la carte “track list” of sophisticated cocktails in sleek glassware—plus a curated “playlist” tasting, including four drinks and a few nibbles. Bartenders Will Patton and Devin Kennedy play their LPs—spanning from ’70s disco to ’90s rap, with some new wave, classic rock, and more in between—start to finish. “Our bread and butter is finding those ‘no-skip albums.’ Something that’s as good from front to back,” Kennedy says. “You should be hearing something different every day.”

 

La’ Shukran

location_on417 Morse St., NE

languageWebsite

Photograph by Hawkeye Johnson.

A “Habibi funk” soundtrack accompanies escargot-topped hummus and arak cocktails at Albi chef Michael Rafidi’s bistro and bar in Union Market. The vintage vinyl collection draws from Egypt, Sudan, Turkey, and throughout the Arabic-speaking world, while the menu pulls from Rafidi’s Palestinian roots and classic French culinary training, with fun mash-ups like a kebab steak au poivre. DJs make appearances every Friday and Saturday night.

This article appears in the July 2025 issue of Washingtonian.

More:
Jessica Sidman
Jessica Sidman
Food Editor

Jessica Sidman covers the people and trends behind D.C.’s food and drink scene. Before joining Washingtonian in July 2016, she was Food Editor and Young & Hungry columnist at Washington City Paper. She is a Colorado native and University of Pennsylvania grad.

