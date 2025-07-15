Each Table at This Wedding Was Decorated in a Different Shade of Pink, Orange, and Yellow

Maddy and Hunter met as college students—she at GW and he at Tulane—when Hunter would come home to DC to visit friends and family on breaks. She thought he was cute; he was nervous to meet her when their mutual friend made the introduction. For their first date, they went for ramen at Chaplain’s in Shaw, and five years later they moved to New Orleans together and Hunter proposed in City Park.

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo

Their May wedding didn’t have a theme, but they say the aesthetic focused on a bright color palette, French blue accents, plus elements of nature. A highlight of the design was the gradient of tables—each topped with flowers and decor in a different hue of orange, pink, and yellow—that paired with a head table featuring all of the colors for a vibe they say “radiated happiness and energy.”

Maddy’s favorite detail was the bookshelf-inspired escort display, filled with classic romance novels hand-wrapped and calligraphed for the occasion, that Hunter worked with his mom and their planner, Tabitha, to create as a surprise for Maddy, who’s an avid reader. Hunter’s favorite part was the inclusion of his favorite bird, the Great Blue Heron, from the custom seal of the invitations to the place cards, and even the cufflinks Maddy gave him as a wedding gift. Looking back, the four words they used to describe the wedding were bright, energetic, intimate, and joyful.

See the photos from the wedding day below.

The Details

