Weddings

Each Table at This Wedding Was Decorated in a Different Shade of Pink, Orange, and Yellow

The couple says the design at the Goodstone Inn "radiated happiness and energy.."

Written by
| Photographed by Meredith Coe Photography | Published on
Photographs by Meredith Coe Photography

Maddy and Hunter met as college students—she at GW and he at Tulane—when Hunter would come home to DC to visit friends and family on breaks. She thought he was cute; he was nervous to meet her when their mutual friend made the introduction. For their first date, they went for ramen at Chaplain’s in Shaw, and five years later they moved to New Orleans together and Hunter proposed in City Park.

Their May wedding didn’t have a theme, but they say the aesthetic focused on a bright color palette, French blue accents, plus elements of nature. A highlight of the design was the gradient of tables—each topped with flowers and decor in a different hue of orange, pink, and yellow—that paired with a head table featuring all of the colors for a vibe they say “radiated happiness and energy.”

Maddy’s favorite detail was the bookshelf-inspired escort display, filled with classic romance novels hand-wrapped and calligraphed for the occasion, that Hunter worked with his mom and their planner, Tabitha, to create as a surprise for Maddy, who’s an avid reader. Hunter’s favorite part was the inclusion of his favorite bird, the Great Blue Heron, from the custom seal of the invitations to the place cards, and even the cufflinks Maddy gave him as a wedding gift. Looking back, the four words they used to describe the wedding were bright, energetic, intimate, and joyful.

See the photos from the wedding day below.

The Details

Photographer: Meredith Coe Photography

Planning and design: Roberts & Co. Events

Venue and catering: Goodstone Inn and Catering

Dessert: Krispy Kreme

Florals: Floral & Bloom

Invitations: Little Postage House

Hair and makeup: Modern Bridal Studio

Bride’s attire: Martina Liana 

Bridesmaids’ attire: Dessy

Groom’s attire: Hugo Boss

Groomsmen’s attire: The Black Tux

Music: Dan Goldman Events

Rentals: Sugarplum Tent Company; Something Vintage

Transportation: Dulles Taxi

Amy Moeller
Amy Moeller
Fashion & Weddings Editor

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

