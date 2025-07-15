Epstein Files Fiasco Continues to Be Weird and Entertaining, GOP Congressman Sued Over Unpaid Rent, and Lotuses Hit Peak Bloom

Good morning. Barbaric heat and humidity continue to pillage our region. Perhaps you’d like a guide to the best outdoor spots for cocktails? There’s a nominal high near 90 today, though it will feel steamier, and a chance of rain after 2. Tonight, the low temperature will be around 74, and rain is again possible. The Mystics will visit the Los Angeles Sparks tonight. You can find me on Bluesky, I’m @abeaujon.87 on Signal, and there’s a link to my email address below.

Cube, “Reverse Cowboy.” This eerie video for New York artist Adam Keith‘s electronic-music project makes me think tonight’s show at Rhizome, when Cube will play with Hen House and Creation in Vein, might be an evening to remember.

Here’s some administration news you might have blocked out:

Ax, and it will be given you: The Supreme Court allowed the Trump administration’s plan to dismantle the Education Department—and lay off 1,400 employees—to continue. (AP) Combined with firings of probationary employees, these layoffs will mean the agency “will have a work force of about half the size it did before Mr. Trump returned to office.” (NYT) The win is technically a temporary one, though “it is far from clear how the Education Department could unwind a decision to fire more than half of its over 4,000 employees.” (Vox) Meanwhile: Twenty-four states plus the District filed a suit against the administration over $6.8 billion in educational funding it has withheld. (NYT)

Hey, maybe you could use an Epstein-eating-MAGA update? FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino showed up for work yesterday, defusing, for the moment at least, a moment of great tension among the MAGA right. He didn’t come to the office Friday due to an apparent feud with Attorney General Pam Bondi over the administration’s failure to confirm years-long conspiracy theories cherished by Trump’s base about deceased and disgraced financier Jeffery Epstein. Trump was reportedly “fuming” at Bongino, and Vice President JD Vance had to get involved. (CNN) Trump’s attempts to tamp down criticism have “had a Streisand effect, actually,” Laura Loomer said. (Politico) But not at Fox News, where mentions of Epstein dropped to zero after Trump tried to blame his predecessors for theories he and some of the network’s stars promoted in the past. (Media Matters) The fiasco has “fractured the right into a kaleidoscopic mélange of competing factions.” (Politico) “Everyone, it seems, now hates everyone else”: A guide to the factions fighting this hallucinogenic war. (The Bulwark) Dinesh D’Souza is apparently a member of what Will Sommer calls the newly minted “‘Get Over It’ Crowd”: He said it’s “time to move on.” (Mediaite) And House Democrats, who are not enjoying this at all, proposed an amendment to cryptocurrency legislation that would have required the Justice Department to release its Epstein files. GOP members voted it down. (Axios)

Administration perambulation: ICE says people in the US illegally are no longer eligible for bond hearings while their cases are in process. (Washington Post) The administration will impose a 17 percent tariff on tomatoes from Mexico, which an economist says could lead to an 8.5 percent hike in prices for consumers. (AP) The Pentagon abruptly yanked officials from the Aspen Security Forum, saying the event “promotes the evil of globalism, disdain for our great country, and hatred for the President of the United States.” (Axios) The Defense Department signed a deal to use Elon Musk‘s strange AI thing. (Washington Post) The NIH will disinvite Biden-nominated scientists from grant-review panels. (Nature) Trump said he’s keeping the FIFA Club World Cup trophy in his office and that Chelsea F.C., which won the tournament, will receive a replica. (The Guardian)

Lotus peak bloom is here, by Daniella Byck:

If you need a break from news related to POTUS, can I recommend you check out a lotus? Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens, the amphibious oasis in Northeast DC, has ponds of pink lotus and water lilies. The timing couldn’t be more perfect: The flowers are predicted to hit peak bloom today, NPS’s Vince Vaise told Washingtonian reporter Katie Doran. Lotus tend to be at their best in the mornings, though many will perk up again in the evening, so consider taking advantage of the garden’s 8 AM opening time. For weekend activities centered around the flowers, the annual Lotus and Water Lilly Festival takes place from Friday, July 18, to Sunday, Sunday, 20. There are forest-bathing sessions, opportunities to paint the lillies, and a scavenger hunt for kids. Programming runs from 10 AM to 8 PM each day.

• “Greek summer is in Georgetown” as Chrys Kefalas‘s new ice cream shop gets ready to open on N Street.

• Plantains are the stars of this Dominican spot in Silver Spring.

• Groove down at five vinyl listening bars that draw inspiration from Japanese kissa cafes.

• We sent one of our writers to train with “American Ninja Warrior” contestant Austin Baron. How do you think it went?

• Bozzuto Management Company has sued US Representative Cory Mills, a Republican from Florida, who the company claims owes $85,000 in rent. Mills posted that his landlord didn’t provide him correct payment links. (NBC News)

• The DC Council advanced Council Chairman Phil Mendelson‘s budget proposal yesterday, though a plan to repeal I-82 failed. Lawmakers plan to craft language about the tipped wage for the next vote. The Council also funded a ranked-choice voting initiative. (WAMU)

• It’s Election Day in DC’s Ward 8, where voters will choose a replacement for booted Councilmember Trayon White, and White is running to replace himself. (WTOP)

• The District will receive a $1.2 million settlement from opioid manufacturers. (WTOP)

• SINKHOLE ALERT: A sinkhole has been reported in District Heights. (City of District Heights)

Tuesday’s event pick:

• Mari Andrew, who began her drawing career in DC, returns for an author discussion at Sixth & I.

