A DNC Official Will Run for Eleanor Holmes Norton’s Seat

There’s a new challenger in town for DC’s non-voting seat in Congress: Kinney Zalesne. A writer and political strategist, Zalesne has filed to run a campaign as a Democratic challenger to Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton next year. Zalesne filed Federal Election Commission papers for “Kinney for DC” on Monday.

“I aim to build on Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton’s tremendous service to the District and the nation,” Zalesne told Washingtonian, adding that she plans to say more next week. A spokesperson for Norton’s campaign has not yet returned a request for comment. Here’s what we know about Zalesne so far.

Zalesne’s political experience is more national than local

Zalesne is a deputy national finance chair of the Democratic National Committee and served as co-chair of Women for Harris in 2024. Her work in politics and campaigns dates back decades. The Yale and Harvard Law School alum worked as a strategist for Bill and Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaigns in 1996 and 2008, respectively. But her career has taken her in directions outside politics too: she’s also been a business consultant, a Microsoft executive, and a bestselling author of a book about trends in business and culture.

While being a member of Congress is a federal position, the role of DC’s delegate—who can’t vote on bills—is, in some ways, uniquely local. Because Congress can overturn local DC laws and impose its own policies on the District, the delegate also plays a key role in parrying attacks on DC’s home rule and local autonomy. Whether DC voters will take to Zalesne, a DNC official with more national political experience than local recognition, remains to be seen.

She’s 30 years younger than Norton

Zalesne, 59, is almost three decades younger than DC’s current delegate. Norton, at 88, is the second-oldest member of Congress. She’s currently serving her 18th term, and some have wondered if she still has what it takes to fight for DC. In May, Norton gave a halting speech at Arena Stage, and in recent weeks she has repeatedly told reporters she intends to run in 2026, only for her staff to walk back her comments hours later. Some Washingtonians have called for a newer, younger face to challenge her. Zalesne is more than twice the age of the youngest member of Congress, but she’s still notably younger than Norton.

She’s been outspoken for Israel

Last year, Zalesne wrote an op-ed for the Times of Israel, making “the case for Kamala” on the grounds that the former vice president would look out for Israel’s interests, including by supporting and funding Israel’s military.

Zalesne also sits on the American board of the Nation­al Library of Israel and is a founding board member of a nonprofit called Heart of a Nation, which aims to teach leadership skills to young Americans, Israelis, and Palestinians.

She’s passionate about women’s leadership

At several points in her career, Zalesne has focused on supporting women in leadership positions or mobilizing women in politics. In 2020, she wrote an appeal to working women to support Joe Biden’s candidacy. In 2021, Zalesne founded the Women’s Executive Network, a group of women business leaders who contribute to Democratic candidates and meet with female political leaders. Most recently, she was a co-chair of Women for Harris in 2024.