Airport: Dulles, Concourse A.

Amenities: Renovated a year ago, this jewel-toned lounge spans two levels and 5,200 square feet. The first floor features a hot-food bar, grab-and-go options, a made-to-order menu, a full drinks bar, a reflection room, and showers (reservation required). Upstairs, relax in a cozy center banquette, sofas, and lounge chairs with built-in outlets and a beverage station.

How to access it: Chase Sapphire Reserve cardholders, including up to two guests, get in free with prior activation of the free Priority Pass Select membership. Etihad business- and first-class passengers also have complimentary access.

Airport: Reagan National, Terminal 2, next to Concourse B.

Amenities: Dishes by three award-winning chefs from across the country are paired with local wines and a specialty-drink menu. The lounge—which opened a year ago—offers workstations and a conference room for business travelers, relaxation nooks for vacationers, and private rest­rooms and a shower suite for those looking to freshen up.

How to access it: Free for American Ex­press US Platinum and US Business Platinum cardholders and Delta Reserve card members. They can bring guests for $50 per adult and $30 per child (ages 2 to 17).

Airport: Dulles, Terminal B, Concourse B.

Amenities: The lounge has a main seating space with tables and lounge chairs, plus another room with a full bar pouring specialty cocktails. The buffet serves some Turkish fare, and a shower suite is available. Heads up: This lounge can get crowded.

How to access it: Available to fliers with a Priority Pass or Star Alliance Gold membership, or traveling on eligible airlines with certain classes of airfare or credit cards.

Airport: Reagan National, Terminal 2, Concourses C, D, and E.

Amenities: This lounge has three locations across the terminal, though the Concourse E outpost is the most recently upgraded and known to be the nicest. (It’s also the only one with a designated nursing room.) There’s a buffet and ample seating, from booths and cafe tables in the dining area to a six-person table equipped with outlets. Large windows help lessen that trapped-in-the-airport feeling.

How to access it: Buy a day pass for $79. Free for Admirals Club members, as well as passengers with certain AAdvantage status, credit cards, or classes of airfare.

Capital One Landing

languageWebsite Airport: Reagan National, Terminal 2, Concourse D. Amenities: The lounge debuted in November, featuring a breezy José Andrés restaurant with a Spanish-inspired menu (think pan con tomate and jamón) plus roving carts serving cheesecakes and mimosas. For quick packaged bites, hit the grab-and-go coffee shop just outside the main lounge area. There are also nooks for storing your suitcase, power outlets, and private restrooms, though no showers. How to access it: Free for Capital One Venture X and Venture X Business cardholders. Venture and Spark Miles cardholders pay $45; non-cardholders pay $90. The Club languageWebsite Airport: BWI, Main Terminal, Concourse D. Amenities: In an airport with limited lounge options, this one offers respite. For early-morning fliers, it opens at 4:15 am. It’s fairly minimalist, with areas to work or unwind, as well as a limited breakfast spread and snacks. Drinks are also free, including coffee, wine, beer, and cocktails. How to access it: Open to anyone for $50 a person.

This article appears in the July 2025 issue of Washingtonian.

