6 Airport Lounges in the DMV to Check Out Next Time You Travel

These lounges–from old standbys to new additions–offer an escape from airport commotion.

Photograph courtesy of American Express.

Etihad Lounge

The Etihad Lounge at Dulles. Photograph by Kurt Griesbach/Corgan.

Airport: Dulles, Concourse A.

Amenities: Renovated a year ago, this jewel-toned lounge spans two levels and 5,200 square feet. The first floor features a hot-food bar, grab-and-go options, a made-to-order menu, a full drinks bar, a reflection room, and showers (reservation required). Upstairs, relax in a cozy center banquette, sofas, and lounge chairs with built-in outlets and a beverage station.

How to access it: Chase Sapphire Reserve cardholders, including up to two guests, get in free with prior activation of the free Priority Pass Select membership. Etihad business- and first-class passengers also have complimentary access.

 

Centurion Lounge

The year-old Centurion Lounge. Photograph courtesy of American Express.

Airport: Reagan National, Terminal 2, next to Concourse B.

Amenities: Dishes by three award-winning chefs from across the country are paired with local wines and a specialty-drink menu. The lounge—which opened a year ago—offers workstations and a conference room for business travelers, relaxation nooks for vacationers, and private rest­rooms and a shower suite for those looking to freshen up.

How to access it: Free for American Ex­press US Platinum and US Business Platinum cardholders and Delta Reserve card members. They can bring guests for $50 per adult and $30 per child (ages 2 to 17).

 

Turkish Airlines Lounge

Airport: Dulles, Terminal B, Concourse B.

Amenities: The lounge has a main seating space with tables and lounge chairs, plus another room with a full bar pouring specialty cocktails. The buffet serves some Turkish fare, and a shower suite is available. Heads up: This lounge can get crowded.

How to access it: Available to fliers with a Priority Pass or Star Alliance Gold membership, or traveling on eligible airlines with certain classes of airfare or credit cards.

 

Admirals Club

Airport: Reagan National, Terminal 2, Concourses C, D, and E.

Amenities: This lounge has three locations across the terminal, though the Concourse E outpost is the most recently upgraded and known to be the nicest. (It’s also the only one with a designated nursing room.) There’s a buffet and ample seating, from booths and cafe tables in the dining area to a six-person table equipped with outlets. Large windows help lessen that trapped-in-the-airport feeling.

How to access it: Buy a day pass for $79. Free for Admirals Club members, as well as passengers with certain AAdvantage status, credit cards, or classes of airfare.

 

Capital One Landing

Photograph by Ron Blunt courtesy of Capital One.

Airport: Reagan National, Terminal 2, Concourse D.

Amenities: The lounge debuted in November, featuring a breezy José Andrés restaurant with a Spanish-inspired menu (think pan con tomate and jamón) plus roving carts serving cheesecakes and mimosas. For quick packaged bites, hit the grab-and-go coffee shop just outside the main lounge area. There are also nooks for storing your suitcase, power outlets, and private restrooms, though no showers.

How to access it: Free for Capital One Venture X and Venture X Business cardholders. Venture and Spark Miles cardholders pay $45; non-cardholders pay $90.

 

The Club

The bar at the Club. Photograph by Kristi Jan Hoover.

Airport: BWI, Main Terminal, Concourse D.

Amenities: In an airport with limited lounge options, this one offers respite. For early-morning fliers, it opens at 4:15 am. It’s fairly minimalist, with areas to work or unwind, as well as a limited breakfast spread and snacks. Drinks are also free, including coffee, wine, beer, and cocktails.

How to access it: Open to anyone for $50 a person.

This article appears in the July 2025 issue of Washingtonian.

