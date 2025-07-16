Airplane food is a famous punchline–and one reason to wine and dine in the airport before your flight. Here’s where to go, depending on what you’re looking for.

A Taste of the Local Food Scene

Miss Shirley’s Cafe

Southern comfort food is on the menu at this classic Baltimore spot. The cafe, in Concourse A, serves dishes loved by Charm City locals, such as chicken and waffles and pimiento-cheese biscuits, plus pancakes and challah French toast.

Cava

Founded and headquartered in the DC area, the Mediterranean-inspired fast-casual favorite is a quick option when you’re rushing through Concourse B. Grab a bowl to eat at your gate or on the plane.

Lucky Buns

The Adams Morgan burger shop has a spacious outpost in Concourse B with plenty of seating. In addition to the signature burgers and fried-chicken sandwiches, it serves a solid breakfast platter.

A Drink When Your Plane Is Delayed

Flying Dog Tap House

Local beers from Frederick are on tap at this watering hole in Concourse A. The bar also serves Vigilante Coffee, if that’s your brew of choice.

Vino Volo

Dulles

The Concourse B wine bar, which also has a location at National, features a wine list with local varietals. Order by the glass or sample different wines in a flight.

Atlas Brew Works

Slide up to the local brewery’s taproom in Concourse B for craft beers, including seasonal drafts. The bar also serves breakfast platters, salads, pizza, and sandwiches.

A More Upscale Meal

Harbor Grille

This Concourse C dining room has ample seats in booths or at the bar for crabcake sandwiches, thick burgers, and cocktails.

Rappahannock Oyster Bar

A sleek outpost of the Wharf raw bar opened earlier this year, bringing Virginia oysters, jumbo lump crabcakes, shrimp ceviche, and other seafaring plates to Concourse B. Splurge on a seafood tower stacked with Chesapeake Bay gems.

Wolfgang Puck Bar + Bites

Not quite as luxurious as Wolfgang Puck’s Georgetown place, CUT, but the glossy gold-and-white bar feels like a little oasis at the center of the E Gate area. The eatery has accomplished an impressive feat: serving an actually good airport cheese plate.

Landing Soon: Fabio Trabocchi’s pasta spot Sfoglina (Dulles) and colorful Mexican restaurant Mi Vida (Reagan National).

This article appears in the July 2025 issue of Washingtonian.