6 Essentials to Pack for Your Next Trip

Having spent two years on the campaign trail, and now traveling with the President as CNN’s senior White House correspondent, Kristen Holmes is a pro at packing. Here are six items she doesn’t hit the road without.

R+Co Spiritualized Dry Shampoo Mist “This is not regular dry shampoo. This is ‘Have been traveling for a week, need to look like I just got a blowout’ dry shampoo,” says Holmes. “It is magical and can erase days off your hair without having to actually wash it.” $32 Shop Now

Aluan Handheld Fan “I am hot 90 percent of the time. I always travel with a portable fan even if I’m not going somewhere warm. Helps in hotel rooms, too.” $15 Shop Now

Anker Power Bank “I am on my phone constantly and would not be able to do my job without a bag of these portable chargers. They are small, have a long battery life, and make sure you get from point A to point B with a fully charged phone so you never miss anything.” $30 Shop Now

Innisfree Green Tea Seed Hyaluronic Cream

“My skin gets so dry, and I need something very hydrating. I found that this was one of the best moisturizers for my skin while on the road.” $30 Shop Now

Sleep Crown Traveler “I am not a good sleeper even when I’m home, but this little pillow is a game changer. I have no idea how it helps me sleep so well, but I hate leaving home without it. Currently, I’m in a fight with my toddler over it–he calls it his ‘special’ pillow.” $159 Shop Now

Shout Wipes “Both my producer and I carry these, given that I’m so accident- and mess-prone. They’re often the only reason I’m able to go on TV with spotless clothes.” $4 Shop Now

This article appears in the July 2025 issue of Washingtonian.

