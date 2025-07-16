6 Essentials to Pack for Your Next Trip

Having spent two years on the campaign trail, and now traveling with the President as CNN’s senior White House correspondent, Kristen Holmes is a pro at packing. Here are six items she doesn’t hit the road without.
R+Co Spiritualized Dry Shampoo Mist
“This is not regular dry shampoo. This is ‘Have been traveling for a week, need to look like I just got a blowout’ dry shampoo,” says Holmes. “It is magical and can erase days off your hair without having to actually wash it.”
$32
Aluan Handheld Fan
“I am hot 90 percent of the time. I always travel with a portable fan even if I’m not going somewhere warm. Helps in hotel rooms, too.”
$15
Anker Power Bank
“I am on my phone constantly and would not be able to do my job without a bag of these portable chargers. They are small, have a long battery life, and make sure you get from point A to point B with a fully charged phone so you never miss anything.”
$30
Innisfree Green Tea Seed Hyaluronic Cream
“My skin gets so dry, and I need something very hydrating. I found that this was one of the best moisturizers for my skin while on the road.”
$30
Sleep Crown Traveler
“I am not a good sleeper even when I’m home, but this little pillow is a game changer. I have no idea how it helps me sleep so well, but I hate leaving home without it. Currently, I’m in a fight with my toddler over it–he calls it his ‘special’ pillow.”
$159
Shout Wipes
“Both my producer and I carry these, given that I’m so accident- and mess-prone. They’re often the only reason I’m able to go on TV with spotless clothes.”
$4
This article appears in the July 2025 issue of Washingtonian.
Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.