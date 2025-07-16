New Direct Flights to Catch From the DC Area This Summer

1. Macon

Contour Airlines from Dulles

Music legends such as “King of Soul” Otis Redding have roots in the Georgia city, and it’s also home to Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park, an ancient Native American site with temple mounds constructed in the tenth century ce.

2. Palm Springs

United from Dulles

Put on the map by Hollywood idols such as Cary Grant, Marilyn Monroe, and Frank Sinatra, this California desert oasis is a mix of midcentury-modern architectural marvels, vintage shopping, desert canyon hikes, and festive tiki bars.

3. Portland, Oregon

Southwest from BWI

This funky city with a famous doughnut scene (Voodoo Doughnut and Pip’s Original Doughnuts & Chai, to name just two shops) is a short drive to one of the US’s most exciting wine regions, the Willamette Valley.

4. San Antonio

American from Reagan National

Founded more than 300 years ago, this Texas city is older than the country itself. Dive into the rich history with a visit to San Antonio Missions—a UNESCO World Heritage Site—which includes the Alamo and four historic Spanish frontier missions.

5. San Diego

Southwest from BWI

This Southern California city is just under 20 miles from the Mexico border and has a vibrant dining scene reflective of its locale. Known for its beaches, it boasts one of the country’s best zoos and a historic boardwalk with old-fashioned arcade games.

6. Seattle

Delta from Reagan National

It may have gotten a glow-up with the tech boom, but the Pacific Northwest city has kept its punk roots. Its iconic gum wall, Ivar’s seafood shack, and historic Pike Place Market remain prime reasons to make the trip.

7. Zurich

Swiss International Air Lines from Dulles

This Swiss city is known primarily as a center of banking, but it’s also full of incredible museums to explore. Zurich’s stunning art museum, the Kunsthaus, is worth planning a trip around.

8. Las Vegas

Southwest from BWI

If you hop on this new route, you’ll find over-the-top casinos and favorite acts awaiting: Kelly Clarkson, Barry Manilow, Bruno Mars, New Kids on the Block, and Shakira are just a few throwbacks with Vegas concert dates in 2025.

9. Venice

United from Dulles

The Northern Italian city—famously floating or sinking, depending on how you look at it—is a feast for the eyes. Beyond the gondolas and canals, it offers delicious risottos and cicchetti.

10. Nice

United from Dulles

Nice is nice, as the saying goes, and with a new nonstop route, it’s a nice and easy journey, too. Add chilled rosé, lavender farms, and the promise of a swim in the Mediterranean for a sunny French getaway.

This article appears in the July 2025 issue of Washingtonian.