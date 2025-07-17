4 Open Houses to See This Weekend

Looking for curb appeal, a pool, or a secret speakeasy? This week’s open-house picks have you covered: a Colonial in Cathedral Heights, a Tudor-style house in Chevy Chase, an Alexandria house, and a luxury listing in the Palisades.

A Cathedral Heights Colonial

Price: $1.749 million

Where: 3931 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC 20016

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4/2.5

House size: 2,644 sq feet

Listing agent: Jenn Smira and Leslie Dembinski, Compass

Open house: Saturday, July 19, 2 PM — 4 PM

Built in 1937, this Colonial-style house in Cathedral Heights boasts oak hardwood floods, a wood-burning fireplace, and a sunroom overlooking a garden and fenced backyard. The wood-paneled basement can serve as a recreation room.

A Chevy Chase Tudor

Price: $999,900

Where: 5710 Warwick Pl, Chevy Chase, MD 20815

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3/2.5

House size: 1,962 sq feet

Listing agents: Lily Cole, Long & Foster Real Estate

Open house: Sunday, July 20, 1 PM — 4 PM

The living room of this 1928 Tudor-style house features a fireplace with a stone surround, built-in shelves, and a bay window. Other highlights include a sunroom, slate roof, and an attached greenhouse.

An Alexandria House

Price: $850,000

Where: 7810 Midday Ln, Alexandria, VA 22306

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4/3

House size: 2,106 sq feet

Listing agents: Kyle Toomey, Compass

Open house: Sunday, July 20, 12:30 PM — 2:30 PM

This single-family house in Alexandria, built in 1961, offers a renovated kitchen, a fenced backyard, deck, patio, two-car garage, and our favorite amenity: a secret bookshelf that opens to reveal a speakeasy.

A Palisades House

Price: $4.495 million

Where: 5537 Hawthorne Pl NW, Washington, DC 20016

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 7/5.5

House size: 4,500 sq feet

Listing agents: Jeff Wilson and Hugh McDermott, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Open house: Saturday, July 19, 1 PM — 3 PM and Sunday, July 20, 1 PM — 3 PM

Built two years ago, this seven-bedroom residence boasts a covered porch, an elevator that services all four levels, and coffered ceilings. The chef’s kitchen features an island and large pantry as well as a breakfast room. A wine cellar and mudroom with custom built-ins highlight the lower level. Outside, find a heated pool and terrace with a gas fire pit and built-in grill.