A Black-and-White Wedding at Hotel Washington

Alissandra, a corporate event planner from Orange County, California, and Carl, a cybersecurity professional from Richmond, connected on Hinge and had a “first date” on Zoom during the pandemic. Almost three years later, Carl popped the question in City Park on a trip to New Orleans.
For their September wedding, they envisioned an “elegant, lush, timeless” vibe decorated in black, white, and deep green, with white flowers—in organic, wildflower-inspired arrangements that included some of Ali’s favorite blooms—plus black chairs and candles with ivory linens for most of the tables, and the inverted color combination for the sweetheart and estate tables. They chose Hotel Washington for its iconic DC views, designed drink stirrers with pictures of their dogs’ faces on them, and instead of numbers, they named the tables for cities they’ve traveled to together. In lieu of a cake, the newlyweds and their guests enjoyed churros with dipping sauce, mini key lime pies, and a mix of other small desserts.
See the photos from the wedding day below.
The Details
Photographer: Jenna Leigh Photography
Planning and design: Exclusively Events by PG
Venue and catering: Hotel Washington
Florals: Springvale Floral
Invitations: Minted
Hair and makeup: Beauty by Aubrey
Bride’s attire: Maggie Sottero from Curvaceous Couture Bridal
Groom’s attire: Ike Behar from Anthony’s Tuxedo
Groomsmen’s attire: The Black Tux
Music: NYX Events
Rentals: Select Event Group
Videography: Rivion Wedding Films