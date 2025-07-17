A Black-and-White Wedding at Hotel Washington

Alissandra, a corporate event planner from Orange County, California, and Carl, a cybersecurity professional from Richmond, connected on Hinge and had a “first date” on Zoom during the pandemic. Almost three years later, Carl popped the question in City Park on a trip to New Orleans.

For their September wedding, they envisioned an “elegant, lush, timeless” vibe decorated in black, white, and deep green, with white flowers—in organic, wildflower-inspired arrangements that included some of Ali’s favorite blooms—plus black chairs and candles with ivory linens for most of the tables, and the inverted color combination for the sweetheart and estate tables. They chose Hotel Washington for its iconic DC views, designed drink stirrers with pictures of their dogs’ faces on them, and instead of numbers, they named the tables for cities they’ve traveled to together. In lieu of a cake, the newlyweds and their guests enjoyed churros with dipping sauce, mini key lime pies, and a mix of other small desserts.

The Details

