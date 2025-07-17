Weddings

A Black-and-White Wedding at Hotel Washington

The couple says they were going for a timeless vibe, with organic white floral arrangements.

Photographs by Jenna Leigh Photography

Alissandra, a corporate event planner from Orange County, California, and Carl, a cybersecurity professional from Richmond, connected on Hinge and had a “first date” on Zoom during the pandemic. Almost three years later, Carl popped the question in City Park on a trip to New Orleans. 

For their September wedding, they envisioned an “elegant, lush, timeless” vibe decorated in black, white, and deep green, with white flowers—in organic, wildflower-inspired arrangements that included some of Ali’s favorite blooms—plus black chairs and candles with ivory linens for most of the tables, and the inverted color combination for the sweetheart and estate tables. They chose Hotel Washington for its iconic DC views, designed drink stirrers with pictures of their dogs’ faces on them, and instead of numbers, they named the tables for cities they’ve traveled to together. In lieu of a cake, the newlyweds and their guests enjoyed churros with dipping sauce, mini key lime pies, and a mix of other small desserts. 

See the photos from the wedding day below.

DSC_3593
DSC_3799
DSC_3821
DSC_3956
DSC_4811
DSC_4867
DSC_4644
DSC_4685

 

DSC_4967
DSC_6952
DSC_5046
DSC_4437
DSC_7025
R6__3259
DSC_5081
DSC_5175
DSC_5086
DSC_7007
DSC_7011
DSC_7037
DSC_5385
DSC_5447
DSC_5672
DSC_5705

The Details

Photographer: Jenna Leigh Photography 

Planning and design: Exclusively Events by PG 

Venue and catering: Hotel Washington 

Florals: Springvale Floral 

Invitations: Minted

Hair and makeup: Beauty by Aubrey

Bride’s attire: Maggie Sottero from Curvaceous Couture Bridal 

Groom’s attire: Ike Behar from Anthony’s Tuxedo 

Groomsmen’s attire: The Black Tux

Music: NYX Events 

Rentals: Select Event Group 

Videography: Rivion Wedding Films

