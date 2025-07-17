8 Cool Things to Do with Kids This Summer Around DC

Are you looking for some fun things to do this summer to keep your kids entertained? We’ve got you covered with a list of amusing options ranging from outdoor concerts to live plays and baseball games that are sure to add some excitement to your family plans.

Kids Eat Free at Nats Park

location_on Nationals Park language Website through September 28

Root on the Nationals at a home game this summer with your family to score free food. Children 12 and younger attending a Nats game this season can grab a hot dog, chips, and bottled water meal from one of the five Kids Eat Free stands and kiosks at the stadium. On Sundays, baseball fans ages four to 12 can get in on the action after the game when youngsters are invited to run the bases ($5 for DC residents on select games, $17+ for ages 3 and older, free for children under 2).

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

location_on National Theatre language Website through September 7

Don’t miss the award-winning stage adaptation of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at National Theatre. Admirers of the magical movie and book series can see Harry Potter and his companions perform stunts and spells live alongside a new generation of brave wizards. The play has a run time of nearly three hours, so we recommend attending the show with children who are eight or older for the best experience ($59+).

Live from the Lawn

location_on Strathmore language Website July 17, 24

Summer is in full swing, bringing outdoor concerts to parks and yards across town. The area’s latest kid-friendly live music series is happening at Strathmore. This month, there are two kids’ concerts on the Gudelsky Gazebo stage: a banjo and fiddle dance party with Strathmore artist-in-residence Becky Hill and multi-instrumentalist Rachel Eddy, as well as a bilingual jazz performance featuring Grammy-winning band Lucy Kalantari and the Jazz Cats. Pack a picnic and bring your own lawn chairs (free).

Peppa Pig X CAMP

location_on Tysons Corner Center language Website opens July 25

Step into a Peppa Pig–themed wonderland at Tysons Corner Center’s new children’s pop-up at the Camp store. The immersive experience features train rides for youngsters, character appearances from the TV show, a dinosaur park, treehouse, and more kid-friendly fun ($37+).

Maryland Youth Ballet

location_on Wolf Trap language Website July 25-27

Local student troupe Maryland Youth Ballet returns to Wolf Trap for its annual summer showcase. This year’s storytelling dance performance is a rendition of timeless fairytale Cinderella. Families are invited to watch the show outdoors at Children’s Theatre in the Woods ($12, free for ages under 2).



Kids World

location_on Franklin Park language Website July 26-27

Take the kiddos to Franklin Park for a weekend of hands-on activities, installations, and games. Kids and teens can participate in art projects like face painting, caricature, and tattooing; work out with super heroes; watch a teddy bear parade; and more (free).



The Magic of Gary the Great

location_on Wolf Trap language Website August 8-9

Tickets are selling fast to see Gary the Great perform mind-bending magic tricks at Wolf Trap. The production is mostly improvised and features comedy, juggling, and a ton of audience participation to keep kids and preteens entertained ($12, free for ages under 2)

Gabby’s Dollhouse MEOWseum Discovery Day

location_on National Children’s Museum language Website September 7

Wrap up summer at the National Children’s Museum with characters and stories from popular children’s show Gabby’s Dollhouse. On “Meowseum Discovery Day,” museumgoers can participate in a scavenger hunt, TV show–themed story time, and a DJ baby dance party and parade. Gabby will be there, too, to meet and greet her biggest fans ($19 for all ages older than 1, free for children under 1).

