Food

12 Dog-Friendly Brunch Spots Around DC

Mimosas for you, puppuccinos for them.

Written by
and | Published on
Grab brunch with your pup at Dog Daze social club. Photograph by Sophie Macaluso.

About Brunch Around DC

All our brunch suggestions in one handy location.

This post was updated in July 2025.

Joy by Seven Reasons

Chevy Chase 

At this Latin American-inspired dining room in Chevy Chase, your pup can partake in refreshments like strawberry or watermelon smoothie “pupsicles,” salmon with veggies, or even scrambled eggs.

 

Cucina Morini and Osteria Morini

Mt. Vernon Triangle and Navy Yard

Navy Yard’s Osteria Morini and its buzzy Mount Vernon Triangle sibling each welcome pups to their patios. They can cool off with a water bowl, and you can load up on ricotta pancakes and truffle omelets.

 

Dacha

Shaw

This bustling beer garden in Shaw encourages guests to bring dogs any time of day, and you can get them a snack while you hang. At brunch—which doubles as happy hour—buy them a puppuccino and a dog treat for $3 each, or a non-alcoholic canned IPA designed for dogs for $6 (spoiler alert: it’s broth).

 

Dog Daze Social Club

Logan Circle

Logan Circle’s urban dog park/bar/pizza spot has teamed up with Cafe Unido for a short breakfast menu. Grab a spot in the doodle-crammed dog run and order seasonal lattes, açaí bowls and smoothies, a few pastries and breakfast sandwiches, and bloody Marys.

 

Le Diplomate

Logan Circle

This Logan Circle brasserie is one of DC’s buzziest brunch destinations. Snag a spot on the sunny patio or grab a sidewalk table, order up some duck confit and eggs, and watch the world go by with your furry pal.

 

Pastis

Union Market

Like sibling restaurant Le Dip, Union Market’s French-inspired restaurant welcomes dogs to its covered outdoor dining space. On the (human) menu: ratatouille omelets, ham-and-comte crepes, and sugared brioche.

 

Taco Bamba

Several locations in DC, Maryland, and Virginia 

All of this locally-owned taco chain’s locations have patios that welcome dogs. At brunch, sip free coffee and dig into chilaquiles or breakfast tacos, while your dog can sport a Taco Bamba-branded bandana.

 

Colada Shop

Several locations in DC, Maryland, and Virginia

This string of Cuban cafes has plenty of locations with pup-friendly patios. It serves up coffee drinks, smoothies, and breakfast bowls for you, and Apollo cookies—made from guava and peanut butter—for your dog.

 

Art and Soul

Capitol Hill

Art and Soul’s patio has long been known as a place where dog owners can socialize with their pets for breakfast, brunch, lunch, high tea, and dinner. Take in a view of the Capitol dome while noshing on blueberry pancakes, short rib hash, and deviled eggs.

 

Chef Geoff’s

Wesley Heights and  West End

Long-running American restaurant Chef Geoff’s, which has locations in the West End and near American University, offers a whole menu just for dogs, who are welcome on their patios. Treat your pet to sliders, bacon strips, or even a $7 “doggy bowl” with turkey, brown rice, and veggies. For humans, there are steak and eggs, salads, and omelets.

 

Bear Branch Tavern

Vienna 

At Vienna’s comfy, family-friendly Bear Branch Tavern, the wraparound porch is open to dogs at brunch. The menu features classic brunch fare like shrimp and grits, waffles, and shakshuka.

More:
Helen Huiskes
Helen Huiskes
Editorial Fellow

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day