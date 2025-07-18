12 Dog-Friendly Brunch Spots Around DC

About Brunch Around DC All our brunch suggestions in one handy location. More from Brunch Around DC



This post was updated in July 2025.

Chevy Chase

At this Latin American-inspired dining room in Chevy Chase, your pup can partake in refreshments like strawberry or watermelon smoothie “pupsicles,” salmon with veggies, or even scrambled eggs.

Mt. Vernon Triangle and Navy Yard

Navy Yard’s Osteria Morini and its buzzy Mount Vernon Triangle sibling each welcome pups to their patios. They can cool off with a water bowl, and you can load up on ricotta pancakes and truffle omelets.

Shaw

This bustling beer garden in Shaw encourages guests to bring dogs any time of day, and you can get them a snack while you hang. At brunch—which doubles as happy hour—buy them a puppuccino and a dog treat for $3 each, or a non-alcoholic canned IPA designed for dogs for $6 (spoiler alert: it’s broth).

Logan Circle

Logan Circle’s urban dog park/bar/pizza spot has teamed up with Cafe Unido for a short breakfast menu. Grab a spot in the doodle-crammed dog run and order seasonal lattes, açaí bowls and smoothies, a few pastries and breakfast sandwiches, and bloody Marys.

Logan Circle

This Logan Circle brasserie is one of DC’s buzziest brunch destinations. Snag a spot on the sunny patio or grab a sidewalk table, order up some duck confit and eggs, and watch the world go by with your furry pal.

Union Market

Like sibling restaurant Le Dip, Union Market’s French-inspired restaurant welcomes dogs to its covered outdoor dining space. On the (human) menu: ratatouille omelets, ham-and-comte crepes, and sugared brioche.

Several locations in DC, Maryland, and Virginia

All of this locally-owned taco chain’s locations have patios that welcome dogs. At brunch, sip free coffee and dig into chilaquiles or breakfast tacos, while your dog can sport a Taco Bamba-branded bandana.

Several locations in DC, Maryland, and Virginia

This string of Cuban cafes has plenty of locations with pup-friendly patios. It serves up coffee drinks, smoothies, and breakfast bowls for you, and Apollo cookies—made from guava and peanut butter—for your dog.

Capitol Hill

Art and Soul’s patio has long been known as a place where dog owners can socialize with their pets for breakfast, brunch, lunch, high tea, and dinner. Take in a view of the Capitol dome while noshing on blueberry pancakes, short rib hash, and deviled eggs.

Wesley Heights and West End

Long-running American restaurant Chef Geoff’s, which has locations in the West End and near American University, offers a whole menu just for dogs, who are welcome on their patios. Treat your pet to sliders, bacon strips, or even a $7 “doggy bowl” with turkey, brown rice, and veggies. For humans, there are steak and eggs, salads, and omelets.

Vienna

At Vienna’s comfy, family-friendly Bear Branch Tavern, the wraparound porch is open to dogs at brunch. The menu features classic brunch fare like shrimp and grits, waffles, and shakshuka.