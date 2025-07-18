Success in the D.C. area starts with this smart location. Maryland’s Massachusetts Avenue corridor is the insider’s pick offering unbeatable access to downtown D.C., Virginia, and Bethesda. Whether you’re headed to the Hill, Tyson’s, or a dinner out in Bethesda, this location saves time and adds ease. 6213 Dahlonega Road delivers it all: timeless charm, modern updates, and a commute-smart address that puts you close to everything.

Perfected with care since its 2022 completion, this eight-bedroom, eight-and-a-half bath home blends smart technology with warm, elegant finishes. It includes an elevator, generator, garage, gym, sauna, flat lot, and screened porch with fireplace.

At the heart lies a showpiece kitchen with custom cabinetry, Jadore quartzite countertops, 48” Wolf range, Cove dishwasher, GE Monogram fridge/freezer columns, and more.

Every inch of this Bethesda / Glen Echo Heights showpiece reflects the vision of its owners. 6213 Dahlonega Road is more than simply a home; it’s the lifestyle change you’ve been looking for.

Contact Dana Rice at 202-669-6908 to learn more.