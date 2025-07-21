Nicklas Backstrom’s Mansion Can Be Yours for $11.9 million

Nicklas Backstrom, the Washington Capitals center for 17 seasons who helped bring the Stanley Cup to DC in 2018, has moved back to his native Sweden. And he’s listed his McLean mansion for sale. The price: Just under $12 million. The listing agents are Sherif Abdalla and Ali Alasgar Farhadov of Compass.

Backstrom purchased the seven-bedroom, nine-and-a-half-bathroom house in 2021 for $8.5 million. Highlights of the property include a sauna and steam room, six fireplaces, a theater, gym, bar, elevator, and a primary suite that includes a covered deck. Skip Sroka was the interior designer.

Backstrom, 37, who hasn’t played since October 2023 following hip surgery, is expected to sign a contract with Brynäs IF of the Swedish Hockey League after his Capitals contract expires this month. He first listed his McLean house for $14.99 million in April before reducing the price.